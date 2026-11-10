Nigerian Airline Removes Passenger After Threat to 'Burn Down' Aircraft

"The anger I am feeling can burn down this plane," a passenger allegedly told cabin crew before Air Peace returned its aircraft to the airport ramp and removed him.

A Nigerian airline has removed a passenger from one of its aircraft after he allegedly threatened that his anger could "burn down" the plane during a confrontation with the cabin crew before take-off.

The incident occurred aboard an Air Peace flight P47866, scheduled to fly to Asaba, Delta State, after the passenger, identified as Celestine Ezeudu, allegedly refused repeated instructions from the cabin crew to stop taking pictures and put away his device.

The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Michael Achimugu, disclosed the incident in a post on X on Monday.

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According to Mr Achimugu, the situation escalated when another crew member approached Mr Ezeudu, leading to a wrangle during which he allegedly made the threat.

"The passenger ignored the instructions and when a second member of the crew approached, an altercation broke out, and the passenger made a statement: 'The anger I am feeling can burn down this plane,"' Mr Achimugu said.

He said the crew immediately alerted the captain, who initiated a ramp return at 15:57, allowing the passenger to be removed from the aircraft.

Mr Ezeudu reportedly complied with instructions to disembark without further resistance, while his travelling companion also left the aircraft voluntarily.

Mr Achimugu said the passenger later explained that his anger stemmed from missing an earlier flight, but he had not anticipated that his conduct would lead to the aircraft returning to the ramp.

The incident comes amid recurring confrontations between passengers and aviation personnel in Nigeria, some of which have triggered flight disruptions, arrests and sanctions.

In August 2025, Ibom Air reported a confrontation involving passenger Comfort Emmanson on its Uyo-Lagos flight.

The airline said the incident began before a take-off in Uyo when Ms Emmanson refused to switch off her mobile phone after being instructed to do so in line with aviation safety procedures.

Although the situation was initially resolved and the flight departed, the airline said Ms Emmanson later confronted the cabin crew member who had given the instruction after the aircraft arrived in Lagos.

Ibom Air alleged that she assaulted the crew member, another cabin crew member and security personnel, and attempted to remove a fire extinguisher from the aircraft.

She was subsequently restrained, removed from the aircraft and handed over to the police for investigation. The incident generated widespread public debate after videos of the confrontation circulated online.

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Another aviation disruption occurred in August 2025 involving Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM 1, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The incident followed a disagreement over a flask containing liquid he was attempting to take aboard a ValueJet aircraft bound for Lagos.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria said Mr Ayinde allegedly obstructed the aircraft from taxiing after boarding had been completed, prompting airport security personnel to intervene.

The NCAA subsequently initiated action over the incident, while the aviation minister announced sanctions that were later reviewed following the musician's apology.

It has repeatedly warned against unruly behaviour on aircraft, including verbal abuse, physical assault, refusal to comply with crew instructions and conduct that threatens aviation safety.

Passengers who have complaints about airline services are expected to use appropriate channels rather than confront crew members or interfere with flight operations.