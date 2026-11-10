Nigeria: We'll Provide Reliable Power in Nigeria - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has promised to provide reliable electricity, create more job opportunities and reduce the cost of living as part of efforts to improve the country's economy.

Tinubu made the pledge on Tuesday while addressing supporters at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.

He said his administration would pursue a stronger industrial base, support nano, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, and expand employment opportunities for Nigerians.

"We will lower the cost of living. We will provide reliable power, not the whole privatisation that is not working. We will provide you with reliable power in this Nigeria," he said.

On economic reforms, Tinubu said his administration would continue with the removal of petrol subsidy and sustain programmes such as the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

He further pledged that money recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from financial irregularities would be channelled into NELFUND to support students seeking access to higher education.

Vanguard reported that Tinubu at the event also promised to establish six mechanised farming service centres across the country's six geopolitical zones, alongside increased investment in irrigation and agricultural research, to boost food production and reduce prices.