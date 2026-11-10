Ghana: Praise Achievement Awards 2026 Announces Successful Petitions, Adds Two New Nominations

The Board and Executives of the Praise Achievement Awards (PAA) have officially announced the outcome of successful petitions received during the petition window for the 5th Edition of the Praise Achievement Awards 2026.

Following a comprehensive review of submissions, supporting documentation, and applicable nomination criteria, the Awards Board has approved the reconsideration and inclusion of two entries into the official PAA 2026 nominees list.

The approved nominations are: Christian Music Event of the Year, Holy Ghost Concert 2025, by Efua Black

Also Urban Gospel Song of the Year, 'Finding Hope' by Miss Walters has been included.

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The approvals follow the official petition window held from October 19 to 23, 2026, during which artistes, management teams, and other eligible stakeholders were given the opportunity to request reconsideration of nominations.

According to the Board, the newly approved entries have now been incorporated into their respective categories on the updated official nominees list and are recognized as eligible nominees for the 2026 Awards.

The Board congratulated Efua Black and Miss Walters on their successful reconsideration and extended appreciation to all stakeholders who participated in the petition process.

The Praise Achievement Awards is a Gospel music and creative arts recognition platform dedicated to honouring outstanding achievements, celebrating excellence, and promoting the advancement of Gospel music and Christian creative expression.