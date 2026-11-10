Cote d'Ivoire: Bet360 - A Licensed Operator in the Ivorian Sports Betting and Online Gaming Market

Noventis SAS presents Bet360, a sports betting and online casino platform developed to meet the habits and expectations of Ivorian users.

Bet360, a platform operated by Noventis SAS, officially began operations in Côte d'Ivoire on April 28, 2026, under a license granted by the Loterie Nationale de Côte d'Ivoire (LONACI).

Noventis SAS aims to offer Ivorian users a digital experience combining sports betting and online gaming, with particular attention paid to mobile accessibility, ease of use and payment methods suited to the local market.

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A Look at the Key Features

Bet360 offers a comprehensive set of features designed for Ivorian bettors and players:

· Withdrawals with no amount limit and no fees, and instant deposits via the leading Mobile Money services.

· AI-powered match analysis integrated into the platform to help users make more informed choices.

· Live match streaming paired with live betting, available to users with a minimum balance of 200 FCFA.

· Distinctive betting formats: early payout when the selected team leads by 2 goals (subject to conditions), an automatic refund on 0-0 draws, and a Bonus Boost on accumulator bets.

· A complete casino offering of more than 100 games: crash games, slot machines and a live casino with real dealers.

· Customer support available 24/7, year-round, including live chat.

· A mobile app available on the App Store for iPhone, with an Android version downloadable directly from bet360.ci.

· Simplified registration with just a phone number, no email address needed, followed by identity verification on the platform to secure each account.

· All major competitions, including the Premier League, La Liga, the Champions League and the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

A Sports Offering Designed for Ivorian Fans

Bet360 offers a wide selection of sports, with a central focus on football. Users can find major international competitions as well as events related to African and Ivorian football, complemented by other popular disciplines such as basketball and tennis. With live betting and match streaming, users can follow games and access the available betting options while they are underway.

A Casino Featuring the Most Popular Titles

Beyond sports betting, Bet360 offers a dedicated casino section with more than 100 games from leading providers, accessible on mobile and desktop. Among the best-known titles available:

· Crash games: Aviator, JetX, Spaceman, Aviamasters and Chicken Dash.

· Slot machines: Gates of Olympus, Sweet Bonanza, Sugar Rush, Big Bass Bonanza and The Dog House.

· Instant games: Mines, Plinko and Keno.

· Live casino with real dealers: Mega Roulette, Speed Roulette, Blackjack, Mega Baccarat and Money Time.

An Experience Designed for Mobile

In a market where mobile plays a central role in digital usage, Bet360 has made accessibility one of its top priorities. Registration and navigation are designed to be simple and fast, while deposits and withdrawals rely on the leading Mobile Money services available in Côte d'Ivoire.

A Commitment to Regulated and Responsible Gaming

Bet360 operates within the Ivorian regulatory framework applicable to online gambling. Under its LONACI license, the platform is committed to providing an environment that complies with applicable regulatory requirements. Its services are strictly reserved for adults, and responsible gaming remains at the heart of its communication with users.

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About Bet360

Bet360 is a sports betting and online gaming platform operated by Noventis SAS, licensed by the Loterie Nationale de Côte d'Ivoire (LONACI). Available on mobile and desktop, the platform offers sports betting, live betting, match streaming and an online casino section for adult users in Côte d'Ivoire.

Press Contact:

Communication & Press Relations Department

Noventis SAS / Bet360

Email: [email protected]

Website: bet360.ci