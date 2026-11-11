Rwanda/Mali: AFCON 2027 Qualifiers - Rwanda Seek to Defy History As Mali Test Looms

Rwanda and Mali are preparing for a crucial two-match showdown that could shape their chances of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Head coach Stephen Constantine and his players are targeting a return to Africa's biggest football stage for the first time in 23 years. However, they face arguably their toughest Group K challenge yet against a Mali side with a superior head-to-head record.

The teams meet first in Bamako on November 13 before the return fixture at Amahoro Stadium four days later.

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Both nations have collected six points from their opening two matches, with goal difference separating them at the top of the group. Cape Verde and Liberia are yet to register a point.

Beyond the qualification battle, Rwanda will also be seeking their first competitive victory over Mali.

History favours Mali

The Eagles have dominated previous encounters between the two countries, winning three of their four competitive meetings, with the other ending in a draw.

All four matches came during FIFA World Cup qualifying campaigns. In the 2014 qualifiers, Mali won 2-1 in Kigali before the return fixture in Bamako ended 1-1.

The teams met again in the 2022 qualifiers, with Mali claiming a 1-0 home victory before completing a 3-0 win in Kigali.

Overall, Mali have scored seven goals and conceded just two, highlighting the challenge facing Amavubi.

A different Rwanda side

Despite their unfavourable record, Constantine's men head into the November double-header with renewed confidence after an impressive start to their AFCON qualifying campaign.

Rwanda opened with a 3-1 victory over Liberia in Kigali before coming from behind to beat Cape Verde 2-1 in Praia.

The results have established Amavubi as serious Group K contenders and strengthened belief that they can challenge the continent's established football nations.

Rwanda have also won four of their last five matches, remaining unbeaten during that run. Their recent results include victories over Liberia, Cape Verde, Estonia and Grenada, alongside a goalless draw against Kenya.

Improved organisation, defensive discipline and the ability to respond under pressure have been among the defining features of Constantine's tenure.

Toughest test yet

Mali remain one of Africa's strongest sides, boasting players competing in European leagues and considerable experience in major international competitions.

They have also started the qualifiers strongly, beating Cape Verde 3-1 before securing a 1-0 away victory over Liberia.

For Rwanda, the double-header represents more than a battle for points. It is an opportunity to measure their progress under Constantine against one of the continent's established football powers.

A positive result in Bamako would boost confidence ahead of the return fixture in Kigali, where home support could prove decisive. Even a draw away from home would leave Amavubi well-positioned for the second encounter.

Respect from opponents

Rwanda's impressive start has not gone unnoticed in the Mali camp, with their victories over Liberia and Cape Verde earning them recognition as one of the early surprises of the qualifying campaign.

Constantine has acknowledged the challenge but remains confident in his team's ability to compete. He has chosen to make very minor changes in his squad as he looks to build a group that could stay together for quite a long time.

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"We have two of the better teams in Africa in our group, but this is football. We will take one game at a time and fight in every match because that is the only option we have," he said.

Mali coach Anthony Da Silva has also acknowledged Rwanda's progress, describing Amavubi as quality opponents.

"We have to be ready for Rwanda and our chances are equal, but we will take it game by game," he said.

For Amavubi, the challenge is now to turn their recent progress into results against an opponent that has historically had the upper hand.

Group K standings