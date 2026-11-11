West Africa: Liberia, Oman Establish Diplomatic Relations, Eye Trade and Investment

- Liberia and Oman established formal diplomatic relations Monday. The agreement opens the way for trade, investment and private-sector partnerships between the two countries and ends nearly a decade of Omani efforts that began in 2017.

Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti signed the agreement in Muscat with her Omani counterpart, Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi, during an official visit to the sultanate.

Both ministers called the agreement an important step in economic diplomacy and said it could unlock opportunities between the two countries that have so far gone largely untapped. Economic cooperation, investment, trade and private-sector partnerships were a major focus of their talks, according to Liberia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Al Busaidi welcomed the agreement and said Oman wants to expand its diplomatic and economic ties with West African countries, including Liberia.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The two ministers also discussed international peace and security, particularly developments in the Middle East and the conflict in Yemen. Al Busaidi described Oman's efforts to promote a peaceful settlement there, stressing inclusive political dialogue, diplomacy and humanitarian access.

Nyanti welcomed the exchange, noting that Liberia is serving a 2026-2027 term as a non-permanent member of the U.N. Security Council and will hold the council's presidency in December. The ministers also discussed Oman's bid for a non-permanent council seat for 2030-2031 and council matters of shared interest in the region.

The Liberian government described the agreement as a significant diplomatic achievement for the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai. It said the agreement widens Liberia's diplomatic reach and advances economic diplomacy, which it calls a central pillar of its foreign policy.