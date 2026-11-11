West Africa: Liberia, Oman Establish Diplomatic Relations

-After Nearly a Decade of Diplomatic Efforts

Liberia and the Sultanate of Oman have formally established diplomatic relations, ending nearly a decade of diplomatic efforts and opening new opportunities for trade, investment and bilateral cooperation.

The agreement was signed on Monday, November 9, 2026, in Muscat, Oman, by Liberia's Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti and her Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi.

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The signing marks the culmination of diplomatic engagements dating back to 2017 and represents a significant step toward strengthening relations between the two countries.

During the ceremony, both foreign ministers emphasized the importance of economic diplomacy, particularly expanding trade, investment and private-sector partnerships.

The ministers also exchanged views on international peace and security, focusing on developments in the Middle East and the ongoing conflict in Yemen.

Oman's Foreign Minister outlined his country's efforts to promote a peaceful resolution to the Yemeni conflict through inclusive political dialogue, diplomacy and improved humanitarian access.

Minister Nyanti welcomed the discussions, particularly as Liberia serves its 2026-2027 term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and prepares to assume the Council's rotating presidency in December 2026.

The discussions also covered Oman's bid for a non-permanent Security Council seat for 2030-2031 and other matters of mutual interest.

The establishment of diplomatic relations forms part of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration's efforts to expand Liberia's international partnerships and promote economic diplomacy.

The Omani government also expressed interest in strengthening diplomatic and economic engagement with West African countries, including Liberia.

Both countries identified trade, investment and private-sector cooperation as potential areas for future collaboration.