Ghana: Strengthen Airports to Drive Trade, Tourism - Veep

The Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has urged the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) to strengthen its operations and infrastructure to position Ghana as a leading aviation hub in West Africa.

She said efficient airport services were vital to the country's trade, tourism, industrialisation and investment ambitions.

The Vice President made the call at the 20th Anniversary Lecture and Awards Ceremony of the GACL in Accra yesterday.

She said the growing passenger numbers at the Accra International Airport required continuous investment in infrastructure, improved services and efficient airport management.

International passenger traffic at the airport, she said, had increased from 1.8 million in 2022 to 2.5 million in 2025.

To ease pressure on Terminal 3, she said, Terminal 2 was being refurbished to handle both domestic and international flights.

The Vice President said work was also underway to rehabilitate and expand the runway, including improvements to its lighting systems.

She commended the company for diversifying its revenue sources through commercial developments at the airport. Read More

.