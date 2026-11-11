Egypt: Fact-Checking Site's Entire Newsroom Jailed As Assault On Press Freedom Widens

Six journalists who make up the entire newsroom of the Egyptian fact-checking website Matsadash remain in detention, the UN human rights office (OHCHR) said on Tuesday, warning of proliferating assaults on press freedom by the Government.

"We are witnessing widening assaults on press freedom by Egyptian authorities, including the targeting, persecution and harassment of independent journalists," the human rights chief's spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan told journalists in Geneva.

"These alarming developments must end immediately, and journalists must be able to carry out their essential work free from intimidation and reprisals."

The detained reporters are Mohamed Ashraf Abu Emeira, Abdallah Qadry, Islam Barakat, Omar Helal, Mohamed Mahmoud and Mohamed Adel. According to their lawyers, they were tortured and otherwise ill-treated and forced to record fabricated confessions.

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Fresh hearing

Lina Attalah, chief editor of the independent online news outlet Mada Masr, also faces continuing judicial harassment linked to her journalistic work, the OHCHR spokesperson said.

Last month, an Egyptian court convicted her of operating an unlicensed website. She was detained, then released after paying a fine, and the court ordered the website closed.

This week, she faces another hearing in a separate case dating back to 2024 - raising fresh concerns over legal due process and the right to a fair trial, including obstacles to appeal.

Call to drop charges

OHCHR called on Egypt to end all forms of harassment of journalists and media outlets, and to respect and fulfil the right to freedom of expression, including the right to information.

The authorities must release all the Matsadash reporters and drop charges arising from their legitimate journalistic work, the UN rights office said. Until then, they must have confidential access to lawyers, contact with their families, necessary healthcare and medication, and humane conditions of detention.

"All allegations of torture, ill-treatment or forced confessions must be promptly investigated, and those responsible held to account," Mr. Al-Kheetan said.

The office also called for the measures taken to suppress the work of both Matsadash and Mada Masr to be overturned.

"The people of Egypt have a right to read and hear views expressed through these fora on issues of legitimate public concern."

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Alessandra Vellucci, Director of the UN Information Service in Geneva, recalled the Secretary-General's message on the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists on 2 November.