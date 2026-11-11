Liberia, Egypt Explore New Avenues for Cooperation in Tourism, Aviation and Hospitality

CAIRO, EGYPT- Liberia and Egypt are exploring new opportunities for bilateral cooperation and investment in tourism, aviation, and hospitality, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen economic relations between the two countries.

The prospects for cooperation were highlighted during a visit by a high-level Liberian delegation, led by Hon. Princess Eva Cooper of the Liberia National Tourism Authority (LNTA), to the Embassy of the Republic of Liberia in Cairo on November 9, 2026.

The delegation was received by Liberia's Ambassador to Egypt, H.E. Henry Boima Fahnbulleh. Other members of the delegation are

Ms.Willtress Neadia, Coordinator Liberia Tourism Authority, Hon.Julius David Dennis, General Manager, Liberia Civil Aviation Authority, Mrs.Roseline Sardia Dennis Accompanying delegate LCAA,Hon.Ernest Robert Hughes, Managing Director Liberia Airport Authority Head of the Delegation,Atty Dogba K.Norris Jr.Deputy Director General for Planning, Research and Development Liberia National Tourism Authority, Hon Stephen R.Johnson, Deputy Director General for Administration, Liberia Civil Aviation Authority, and Mr.Jonathan C.Enders Deputy Managing Director for technical Services Liberia Airport Authority

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The visit provided an opportunity for the delegation to engage the Ambassador on potential areas of collaboration and investment aimed at advancing Liberia's tourism and aviation sectors.

The delegation comprised senior officials and representatives of the LNTA, alongside representatives of key aviation institutions, including the Roberts International Airport (RIA) and the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA).

Discussions focused on opportunities to strengthen tourism development, enhance aviation connectivity, and attract investment into Liberia's hospitality industry.

The engagement also explored avenues for building stronger institutional and economic partnerships between relevant public- and private-sector stakeholders in Liberia and Egypt.

Ambassador Fahnbulleh welcomed the delegation's visit to the Embassy and commended the initiative to explore mutually beneficial partnerships.

He reaffirmed the Mission's commitment to facilitating engagements, promoting Liberia as an investment destination, and supporting initiatives that contribute to sustainable economic growth.

The visit underscores the important role of Liberia's diplomatic missions in facilitating international cooperation, promoting investment opportunities, and supporting national development priorities through strategic bilateral engagements.

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It also reflects Liberia's continued commitment to deepening its relations with Egypt and expanding cooperation in tourism, aviation, and hospitality, sectors with considerable potential to stimulate investment, strengthen connectivity, and create economic opportunities.