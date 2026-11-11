Nigeria: 2027 - All Jigawa Former Governors With Tinubu, Including Sule Lamido - Shettima

Speaking on Tuesday during an APC campaign rally in Dutse, the state capital, Mr Shettima expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu would secure decisive support from the state in the 2027 presidential election.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has declared that Jigawa State remains firmly under the control of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stating that all four former governors of the state--including prominent opposition figure Sule Lamido--now back the president.

Speaking on Tuesday during an APC campaign rally in Dutse, the state capital, Mr Shettima expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu would secure decisive support from the state in the 2027 presidential election.

The vice president named former governors Ali Sa'ad, Saminu Turaki, Muhammad Badaru, and Sule Lamido among the political heavyweights aligning with the party.

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PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Lamido, who is in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nyesom Wike-backed faction, is yet to respond to Mr Shettima's claim.

"Jigawa State is home to the APC. Every notable politician of consequence is with us," Mr Shettima stated. "The former governors of Jigawa State--Ali Sa'ad, Ibrahim Saminu Turaki, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, and even Alhaji Sule Lamido--are with us."

Mr Shettima said President Tinubu is a leader deeply committed to northern Nigeria, pointing to major infrastructure initiatives underway across the region.

He cited the revival and completion of previously abandoned road networks, ongoing rail expansions, and the Greater Dutse Water Project as proof of the administration's delivery on key campaign promises.

Mr Shettima urged Jigawa residents to turn out en masse to reciprocate the administration's investments by delivering a landslide victory for President Tinubu and other APC candidates in 2027, noting that the people of the North are historically recognised for rewarding goodwill and loyalty.