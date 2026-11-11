Nigeria: Ebola - Nigeria Records No New Cases 21 Days After Imported Infection - NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement signed by its Director-General, Jide Idris.

Nigeria has recorded no additional confirmed cases of Ebola Virus Disease, 21 days after confirming an imported case of the Bundibugyo virus in a traveller from Uganda.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement signed by its Director-General, Jide Idris.

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NCDC noted that 28 people identified as contacts of the confirmed case were still under monitoring, while 34 others had completed their individual 21-day follow-up.

"As of 9 November 2026, Nigeria had confirmed only one imported case of Bundibugyo Virus Disease, with no additional confirmed cases."

The agency added that the 21 days since the first case was confirmed should not be confused with the individual monitoring period for each contact.

"A person identified as a contact does not necessarily have Ebola. Follow-up enables health teams to identify symptoms early and respond safely," the statement said.

It added that surveillance and investigations of reported alerts were continuing across the country.

The NCDC urged healthcare workers in public and private facilities to remain alert, ask patients about their travel history and possible exposure, and promptly notify public health authorities when Ebola is suspected.

It also advised anyone experiencing symptoms after possible exposure to avoid contact with others and call its toll-free line, 6232, for guidance before travelling to a health facility.

Ebola spreads through direct contact with the blood or other bodily fluids of an infected person or contaminated materials.

Other disease threats

Beyond Ebola, the NCDC raised concerns about other infectious diseases affecting parts of the country, including dengue fever, chikungunya and diphtheria.

It said dengue fever had been confirmed in Sokoto and Zamfara states, while chikungunya had been confirmed in Sokoto.

The NCDC said it had deployed National Rapid Response Teams, including entomologists from the National Arbovirus Research Centre in Enugu, to support affected states with case identification, laboratory investigations, clinical readiness, community engagement and mosquito control.

It also warned Nigerians not to assume every fever is malaria.

"Dengue and Chikungunya can cause fever, headache and body or joint pain. Dengue fever can become life-threatening if warning signs are missed," the agency said.

It advised residents to eliminate stagnant water, cover water containers and protect themselves against mosquito bites, noting that the mosquitoes responsible for spreading the infections often bite during the day.

The agency also urged states to strengthen surveillance, diagnostic capacity and vaccination efforts against cerebrospinal meningitis as the dry season advances.

On diphtheria, the NCDC said children who had missed routine immunisations remained particularly vulnerable and urged parents to check their children's vaccination status.

It further warned that Nigeria was entering the period when Lassa fever cases have historically increased, urging state authorities and health facilities to strengthen surveillance, testing, treatment readiness and infection prevention.

The agency also called on state governments to provide frontline health workers and response teams with adequate funding, equipment and logistical support.

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As the festive season approaches, it urged event organisers, healthcare providers and state authorities to prepare for increased travel and mass gatherings by ensuring access to basic medical assistance, hygiene and clear arrangements for reporting suspected infections.

Regional spread of Ebola

The Nigerian case is part of a wider outbreak of Bundibugyo virus disease, declared in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in May 2026.

In its latest situation update published on 6 November, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said the DRC had recorded 10,668 confirmed cases and 5,198 deaths as of 3 November, across 67 health zones in eight provinces.

Kenya had recorded nine confirmed cases and two deaths, while Nigeria had reported one imported case. WHO said there had been no new confirmed cases in Kenya or Nigeria since its previous update.