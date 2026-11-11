Nigeria: We'll Defeat Nigeria's Enemies, Tinubu Declares in Jigawa

ABUJA - President Bola Tinubu has vowed to defeat those he described as enemies of Nigeria's unity and stability, telling supporters at his ruling All Progressives Congress APC presidential campaign rally in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, that the fight against insecurity will be won.

Speaking on Tuesday, the President acknowledged the security worries of his audience. "I know you have problems of insecurity in Nigeria, but working together, see your neighbour as your friend and partner. See the individual, exchange information, anything you know about insecurity, report it immediately. We have been through many wars. We will defeat our enemies. Enemies of unity, enemies of stability, enemies of all.

"We have strengthened the police, we have strengthened the armed forces, we are paying better salaries today," he said, promising that the forces would be well taken care of in housing and rewards, "regardless of where they come from."

He also dismissed talk that fuel subsidy would return.

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"To those who say subsidy is coming back, it's a lie. Don't let them lie to you again," he said.

On agriculture, Tinubu promised relief for farmers and lower food prices.

"Interest-free loan for farmers is coming. Prosperity is coming. Food security will happen. We are going to instal mechanised farming service centre in six geographical locations", the president said.

He said universities would do more research and development in agriculture than ever before.

"We have the arable land, we have the commitment, we have the people. We can feed ourselves and we will bring the food prices down to the minimum," he said.

The President pointed to road projects as proof that no region had been left behind, and defended his education financing. He described the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as "a weapon against poverty," and said money recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC would go to it.

"Every money recovered from irregularities by EFCC is now directed to NELFUND to educate our children. Every asset through irregularities will be invested in NELFUND," he said.

Tinubu said he had commissioned a skill development centre on his way from the airport, and congratulated Governor Umar Namadi. He then presented the APC manifesto, listing its commitments to lives saved, a lower cost of living, reliable power, a stronger industrial base, support for small and medium businesses and wider job opportunities. He also listed quality health care, 20,000 additional teachers, health insurance expanded for more than 23 million people, affordable homes and secure lands, and a responsible and accountable government.

"With a very strong commitment, today we present to you our roadmap to prosperity, the manifesto of our party. I once again launch the manifesto of our party to the glory of God almighty and prosperity of Nigeria", he added.

Earlier, Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdul'aziz Yari recalled how opponents were campaigning that Tinubu would not be welcomed in northern Nigeria. "Your Excellency, Mr President, these are your people, men and women and youths. This is Northwest, where our opponents are campaigning that you are not going to be welcomed in the northern Nigeria," Yari said.

He praised Tinubu's record on democracy. "You show you are a real democrat, you have suffered for this democracy to be sustained, you have interfaced with the enemies of democracy and you won them. Today, they are enjoying your sweat," he said.

Yari said Tinubu's opponents had nothing more to offer than what the President had done for Nigeria and for the North. He challenged those who call themselves "core northerners" to show that they had supported a councillor, a local government chairman or a governor to victory, as Tinubu had.

He recounted a request he made of the President in Saudi Arabia, asking him to pray for the success of the team. "He said, Abduraziz, you are already successful because Allah is with us and we are here to pray," Yari said.

Jigawa belongs to APC, even Lamido is with us -- Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has declared Jigawa State an All Progressives Congress, APC stronghold, claiming that all four former governors of the state, including former Governor Sule Lamido, are supporting the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Shettima made the claim on Tuesday at the APC presidential campaign rally in Dutse, the state capital, where he expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu would secure massive votes in Jigawa.

He named former governors Ali Sa'adu, Ibrahim Saminu Turaki, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar and Sule Lamido as political figures backing the APC.

"Jigawa State is a home for the APC. All who and who, any politician who answers a name is with us. The former governors of Jigawa State, Ali Sa'adu, Ibrahim Saminu Turaki, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, and even former Governor Alhaji Sule Lamido, are with us," he said.

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The Vice-President urged Jigawa residents to vote for Tinubu and other APC candidates, arguing that the North should reciprocate the President's support for the region and its people.

He called on voters to turn out in large numbers, expressing confidence that the ruling party would record a landslide victory in the state.

Shettima also criticised the African Democratic Congress, ADC, vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, over his reported comments accusing the late former President Muhammadu Buhari of deceiving him.

Describing the remarks as disrespectful to the North, Shettima said Buhari remained one of the most respected political figures in the region.

He said Northerners were known for their generosity and tradition of appreciating and reciprocating good gestures.

The Vice-President urged the electorate to support Tinubu, insisting that the 2027 election offered an opportunity for the North to demonstrate its appreciation of the President's actions towards the region.

Vanguard News