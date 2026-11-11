Nigeria: NERC Approves N30bn for Free Meters, Targets May 2027

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved N30 billion for the third tranche of the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF), targeting the provision of free electricity meters to all remaining unmetered Band A customers and accelerated metering of Band B customers.

The Commission announced the approval in Order No. NERC/2026/121 on the operationalisation of Tranche C of the MAF, which took effect on November 2, 2026.

Under the arrangement, the N30 billion will be allocated among the 11 electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) in proportion to their respective contributions to the fund.

NERC said the third tranche was designed to accelerate efforts to close Nigeria's metering gap, with equitable distribution of meters across states within the respective DisCo franchise areas.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Commission directed the DisCos to conduct transparent procurement processes involving eligible Local Meter Manufacturers and Assemblers (LMMAs) and Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) with verified meter stocks.

It said maximum procurement prices had been set based on the median national MAP online bid prices recorded during the September 2026 bid cycle.

The order provides for payment to selected meter providers in two stages: 70 per cent upon verification of meter stock delivery and the remaining 30 per cent after confirmation of complete installation.

NERC emphasised that all meters supplied and installed under the MAF programme must be provided to customers free of charge.

It also directed that each meter must prominently display the name of the relevant DisCo, the applicable MAF tranche and the inscription, "NOT FOR SALE".

The Commission further stipulated that where a DisCo initiates the relocation of an existing customer's connection point for revenue protection purposes, the cost must be borne by the distribution company.

It warned that sanctions would apply where defaults by DisCos impede or delay meter installation.

To ensure transparency and accountability, the order also establishes monitoring, reporting and evaluation requirements for the Fund Manager, DisCos and participating meter providers.

All supply and installation contracts under Tranche C are required to be filed with the Commission, while the installation of all meters under the tranche must be completed on or before May 31, 2027.

NERC urged electricity distribution companies and other stakeholders to comply strictly with the order, describing the initiative as part of efforts to close the national metering gap, strengthen revenue assurance, improve service delivery and protect electricity consumers.