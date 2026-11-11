Uganda: Lesotho to Aquire 20 Kiira Motors Buses As Museveni Pledges More Five

Lesotho is planning to acquire 25 buses manufactured by Uganda's Kiira Motors Corporation, following discussions between President Museveni and a special envoy from the southern African kingdom.

The proposed arrangement involves the purchase of 20 buses by the Lesotho government, while President Museveni has pledged to donate an additional five.

The matter was discussed on November 11, 2026, at State House, Entebbe, during a meeting between Museveni and Lesotho's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Limpho Justice Tau, who was in Uganda on a special mission from Prime Minister Ntsokoane Samuel Matekane.

According to the message delivered by Tau, the Lesotho government is interested in purchasing 20 buses from Kiira Motors to address its public transportation needs.

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Museveni welcomed the proposal and directed Uganda's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Affairs, Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, to work with Kiira Motors to facilitate the proposed transaction.

The Lesotho Prime Minister also requested additional support in the form of five buses. Museveni accepted the request and pledged to provide them as a donation.

If implemented, the arrangement would see Kiira Motors supply a total of 25 buses to Lesotho through a combination of commercial sales and government support.

The proposed deal could provide Kiira Motors with an opportunity to expand its presence beyond Uganda and enter another African market.

It also comes amid efforts by Uganda to promote locally manufactured products and position its automotive industry as a source of transport solutions for other African countries.

However, details of the proposed purchase, including the bus models, delivery schedule, contract value and financing arrangements, were not provided in the announcement.