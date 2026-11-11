Nigeria: Residents Battle Poor Roads, Insecurity in Abuja Community

Residents of New Jerusalem community in Dutse Makaranta, Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have appealed to the government to address the poor state of roads, inadequate water supply and insecurity confronting the area.

The residents said the challenges had made daily activities difficult, forcing them to contribute personal funds to provide basic amenities and tackle security threats which they believe should be the responsibility of the government.

Speaking on the situation, Uche Uzokai Manwe, an executive member of the New Jerusalem Zone 3 Community Association responsible for electricity matters, said residents had purchased and maintained their transformer without government assistance.

He also said the community had no police station, forcing residents and community executives to organise night patrols to protect lives and property.

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On water supply, Manwe said the community depended on a single public borehole, which was inadequate for its growing population.

He added that residents of Zones 2, 3 and 4 were contributing money to establish a water distribution system, disclosing that although some pipes had been purchased, more funds were needed to complete the project.

Another resident, Jerry Rika Bayo, expressed disappointment over what he described as the government's neglect of the community.

He said residents had also contributed money to purchase their transformer, lamenting that the poor condition of the roads had made movement difficult for motorists and other road users.

Bayo linked the bad roads to the security challenges in the area, explaining that the condition of the routes made it difficult for security personnel to access the community and conduct effective patrols.

He appealed to the Bwari Area Council to give the community attention beyond election periods.

"If they remember this community during the election, they should remember them after the election as well," he said.

Similarly, Engr. Noah Lukawozuntu identified poor roads, inadequate water supply and insecurity as major challenges confronting residents.

He expressed concern over the involvement of some youths in theft and fraudulent activities, adding that the poor road network caused traffic congestion, particularly in the evenings, thereby making movement difficult.

Sharing her experience, another resident, who identified herself simply as Mrs Onuora, said the condition of the roads had affected her daily activities, particularly when moving around with her children.

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She said she had fallen ill several times following difficulties encountered while using the roads.

She appealed to the government and community leaders to address the situation, urging political office holders to fulfil their promises by providing basic amenities for residents.

However, another resident, Friday Idowo, called on community members to complement government efforts by contributing to the development of the area.

He described the road condition as particularly dangerous for pregnant women, children and other vulnerable residents who often relied on motorcycles for transportation.

"This is our Maitama, this is our own heaven. If we cannot fix our home, there is no point waiting for others to fix it for us," Idowo said.

He disclosed that residents were making efforts to clear gutters and repair a culvert to prevent waste from blocking the drainage system.

Idowo urged residents to sustain their contributions towards community development, adding that efforts to improve the roads and drainage system would continue after the rainy season.

The residents called for urgent government intervention in the provision of accessible roads, potable water and adequate security, stressing that the community deserved basic amenities to ensure a safer and more comfortable living environment.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Bwari area council chairman, Joshua Ishaku on what the council is doing over the concerns raised by residents, proved abortive as he was yet to respond to calls and messages sent to him via whatsapp.