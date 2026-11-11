Nigeria: 'This Victory Goes Beyond Trophy' - Flamingos Coach Celebrates Historic U-17 World Cup Triumph

In a message of appreciation released on his social media pages on Tuesday evening, after Nigeria's landmark achievement, Busari described the opportunity to serve the country and make history through dedication, passion and teamwork as a privilege he would forever cherish.

Nigeria U-17 women's national team head coach Busari Hakeem Ishola has expressed profound appreciation to the players, technical crew, football authorities, government, and Nigerians at home and abroad following the Flamingos' historic triumph at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

In a message of appreciation released on his social media pages on Tuesday evening, after Nigeria's landmark achievement, Busari described the opportunity to serve the country and make history through dedication, passion and teamwork as a privilege he would forever cherish.

The Flamingos made history by becoming the first African nation to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, ending the continent's long wait for a title at the global women's football tournament.

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For Busari, however, the achievement's significance stretches far beyond lifting the trophy. He believes the triumph reflects the players' collective commitment, resilience, and exceptional ability, as well as the hard work and dedication of the technical crew that guided the team throughout the competition.

"Serving Nigeria and making history through dedication, passion and teamwork is a privilege I will forever cherish.

"This victory goes beyond the trophy. It reflects the commitment, resilience and exceptional talents of our players, as well as the dedication of our outstanding Technical Crew," he said.

Busari recognises Government and Football authorities

The Flamingos coach also acknowledged support from the country's football and sports administration, thanking FIFA, the Confederation of African Football (CAF), President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

He credited the institutions and individuals for their support, trust and belief in the team's journey, recognising the importance of the backing that helped Nigeria's young players compete and eventually conquer the world.

"My heartfelt appreciation goes to FIFA, CAF, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, the National Sports Commission (NSC), and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for their invaluable support, trust and belief in this journey," Busari added.

The recognition also comes as a reminder of the collective effort behind Nigeria's success, with the players and technical crew delivering on the pitch. At the same time, relevant football and sports institutions supported the team throughout the campaign.

Flamingos: Nigeria's new Generation of role models

Beyond the historic trophy, Busari reserved special praise for the players, describing them as world champions who have given the country immense pride and inspired millions of young girls.

The Flamingos' achievement marks a significant milestone for women's football in Nigeria and Africa, giving young girls across the continent fresh evidence that the biggest stages in world football are within their reach.

Their triumph has also placed renewed attention on the importance of investing in youth development and creating opportunities for young female footballers to grow, compete and realise their potential.

"To our World Champions, the Flamingos, you have made Nigeria proud and inspired millions of young girls. You are the future!" he stated.

The coach's message also acknowledged the role of the media, supporters and Nigerians who followed the team's journey, offered prayers and celebrated their success.

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He insisted that the historic achievement belonged to everyone who stood behind the team, from those who reported their progress to the supporters who continued to believe in the young champions.

"To the media, our supporters and every Nigerian who prayed and celebrated with us, this victory belongs to you all.

"Thank you for making history possible.

"God bless Nigeria. God bless the World Champions!" he concluded.

The message captures the emotion surrounding a triumph that has elevated Nigerian and African women's football onto a new platform.

While the trophy will remain the most visible reward for the team's remarkable campaign, the lasting significance of their achievement may lie in the inspiration it provides to the next generation of girls dreaming of representing Nigeria and making their own mark on the world stage.