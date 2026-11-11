Nigeria: ADC Supporters Protest At Abuja Court Over Judgement Sacking Party's 2027 Candidates

"We disagree with the judgement. We have a constitutional right to appeal it. But we cannot appeal what we do not have," the proters alleged in their petition.

Members of the Forum of ADC Candidates protest at the gate of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, demanding the release of the certified true copy of the judgment that nullified the party's leadership.

A host of African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidates for various public offices and their supporters, on Wednesday, protested at the gate of the Federal High Court in Abuja, demanding the immediate release of the certified true copy (CTC) of a judgement that cancelled their nominations for the 2027 general elections and sacked the party's leadership.

The protesters, demonstrating under the aegis of the Forum of ADC Candidates, arrived at the Federal High Court's headquaters in Abuja about 9 a.m., carrying placards with inscriptions such as "Release the CTC of Peter Lifu's Judgment Without Further Delay".

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They also chanted, "Tinubu and Justice Lifu must go", calling on the court to release the document to enable them to challenge the judgement.

Judge Peter Lifu delivered the judgement on 5 November in a suit filed by Nafiu Bala Gombe against the ADC and others.

The judgement nullified the emergence of David Mark as the party's national chairman and all actions taken by him, including the nomination of ADC candidates for the 2027 general elections.

Grievances

In a petition dated 10 November and addressed to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, John Tsoho, the Forum of ADC Candidates demanded the immediate release of the judgement, required to pursue an appeal.

The group said its lawyer applied for the CTC immediately after the judgement was delivered on 5 November and paid the prescribed fees.

However, it alleged that the court registry had yet to release the document five days after the judgement.

"As at today, 10th November, 2026, five (5) days after judgment, the CTC has NOT been released to us," the petition stated, adding, "Our lawyers have visited the Registry daily to no avail without any lawful explanation."

Speaking during the protest, Yusuf Tijani, a former acting chairperson of ADC in the Federal Capital Territory, said they needed the CTC of the judgement for appeal.

Mr Tijani also questioned the judgement, claiming that the Supreme Court had already affirmed Mr Mark's leadership of the party.

He called on the National Judicial Council (NJC) to intervene and pressure Judge Peter Lifu to release the certified copy of the verdict.

"This is not a jungle. This is a country that has laws, that has rules, and we have to follow the Constitution of the country," he said.

The group alleged in its petition that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was pressuring the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to implement the judgement despite the failure to release its certified copy.

"Meanwhile, we have credible information that the ruling party, APC, is pressuring INEC to implement the judgment immediately, using the same judgment we have not been given," it stated.

The APC has consistently denied any interference in the affairs of opposition political parties or the judiciary.

The protesters described the delay as a deliberate attempt to frustrate its constitutional right of appeal.

"We disagree with the judgement. We have a constitutional right to appeal it. But we cannot appeal what we do not have," the petition stated.

It argued that withholding the judgement violated Section 294(1) of the Nigerian constitution, which requires courts to deliver their decisions in writing and make copies available to parties.

"A judgement that is delivered but its CTC is withheld is a judgement that cannot be challenged. That is not justice," it stated.

The group also cited sections 241 and 242 of the constitution, which provide for appeals against decisions of the Federal High Court.

It argued that the right to appeal would become meaningless if the court withheld the judgment beyond the period available to challenge it.

"If a party can obtain a judgment against the opposition on Thursday, and the CTC is withheld until the election timetable closes, then the right of appeal becomes a mere illusion," the petition stated.

"Democracy dies not by coup, but by Registry delay," it added.

The petition was signed by Audu Aliyu on behalf of members of the Forum of ADC Candidates.

The forum asked the Chief Judge to direct the registrar to release the CTC within 24 hours of receiving its petition.

It specifically requested that the document be released to its lawyer "on or before 11 November".

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"We are not coming to protest against the Judiciary. We are coming to demand our CTC so we can go to the Court of Appeal, where the law says we should," it stated.

The forum also expressed confidence in the Federal High Court, saying it believed the delay was not the policy of the Chief Judge.

"We believe Your Lordship will intervene and restore confidence," it stated.

INEC's position

PREMIUM TIMES reported on 9 November that INEC was yet to receive the certified true copy of the judgment nullifying the ADC leadership.

INEC Chairperson Joash Amupitan said the commission would not act on reports circulating on social media but would wait for the official court document.

"As of today, I have not received a Certified True Copy of the judgement of the Federal High Court because we don't just act on the basis of what is on social media," Mr Amupitan said.

He explained that the judgment would first be reviewed by the commission's relevant department before it was presented to INEC for consideration.