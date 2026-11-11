Nigeria: 'Even If It's My Father, I'll Sign His Death Warrant' - Okpebholo On Kidnapping

Edo Governor Monday Okpebholo says he will personally supervise the execution of convicted kidnappers, even if one of them is his father.

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has vowed to sign the death warrant against anyone convicted of kidnapping in the state, including his own father, declaring that he would personally supervise the execution.

Mr Okpebholo said family ties would not prevent him from approving the execution of convicted kidnappers, insisting that the state must eliminate criminals responsible for the growing insecurity.

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"I pray our brothers are not involved because I will sign it. Even if it is my father, I will sign it. The truth is this: we just have to get some bad elements out of the system for the system to stand," he said.

The governor spoke in a video shared by TheCable on Tuesday, in the face of his administration's efforts to enforce the Edo State Kidnapping Prohibition (Amendment) Law, 2025, which prescribes capital punishment for certain kidnapping offences.

He also declared that he would personally oversee the execution of convicted offenders.

"I stand, if I see this paper today, now, I will sign it and I will even supervise the killing," he said.

Mr Okpebholo defended his position by pointing to the physical and psychological trauma suffered by victims, including a woman who was allegedly pushed during an abduction attempt.

He also cited an attack on the state's chief judge, who he said sustained serious injuries, including damage to one of his hands, during an encounter with kidnappers.

"Just look at the way they were pushing that woman down there. Supposing she died at that, because of fear, only fear. It's enough for her to die. People have gone through trauma," he said.

"Even our chief judge, if you see our Chief Judge, one of his hands was cut off by kidnappers," he added.

The governor said he had contacted the state attorney-general to ascertain the status of the necessary documents for the execution of convicted kidnappers.

He said his administration would also pursue the cases through the appeal process to ensure that those convicted did not escape punishment.

"We won't just let them go like that. So we will get to wherever they stop, we will take them from there. We will not spare anybody," he said.

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Background

The governor's latest declaration reinforces his earlier threats to execute convicted kidnappers in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on 23 October that Mr Okpebholo said he would sign the death warrants of four men sentenced to death by an Edo State Special Criminal Court if they failed to appeal their convictions within 30 days.

The four men, Marvellous Isaac, Wisdom Michael, Rufus Emete Michael and Gift Raphael, were sentenced to death on 29 September over the abduction of a woman at the Vegetable Market along Airport Road in Benin City.

The governor said he hoped the convicts would not appeal their sentences, adding that he would proceed with the executions if they failed to do so within the stipulated period.

The Edo State House of Assembly passed the Kidnapping Prohibition (Amendment) Law in February 2025, and Mr Okpebholo signed it into law later that month.

The amended legislation introduced tougher penalties for kidnapping, including capital punishment, as part of the state's efforts to combat insecurity.

Mr Okpebholo's administration also established a special criminal court to accelerate the prosecution of kidnapping and cultism cases.