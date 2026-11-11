South Africa: Cape Town Residents Urged to Use Water Sparingly

The City of Cape Town has urged residents, businesses and visitors to use water sparingly as it prepares for a summer that is expected to be longer, hotter, and drier than usual.

Through its More Summer campaign, the city is encouraging water-wise practices in households and businesses to help sustain dam levels and ensure sufficient water supplies until the next winter rainfall season.

The call comes as the city's water consumption recently increased to 912 million litres per day (MLD), exceeding its collective consumption target of 860 MLD by more than 52 MLD.

According to the city, current dam levels stand at 71.7%. On average, dam levels have been 15% lower compared to last year.

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"Current city estimates are that consumption needs to drop by at least 10% at a household level in Cape Town throughout the upcoming summer season and into winter next year," the city said in a statement on Wednesday.

The city said the outcome of the National Department of Water and Sanitation's annual operating assessment will determine whether water restrictions will be imposed on users of the Western Cape Water Supply System, which includes Cape Town.

The city emphasised that responsible water use remains important, even in the absence of restrictions, as rainfall patterns remain unpredictable.

"Summer is loading, and there's no need for water savings to dampen the holiday vibes because using less water doesn't mean less fun," the city said.

According to the city's consumption statistics, approximately 70% of high-volume water use takes place in households, making domestic water-saving practices particularly important.

The city has outlined 10 ways residents can reduce water consumption this summer, and these include flushing toilets only when necessary, taking shorter showers, running washing machines and dishwashers only with full loads, and turning off taps when brushing teeth or shaving.

Residents are also encouraged to use buckets or controlled spray nozzles when washing vehicles rather than leaving hosepipes running.

For gardening, the city recommends using water-efficient nozzles, watering plants for no longer than an hour and only before 9am or after 6pm to minimise evaporation.

"Where possible, water should be directed towards plant roots."

The campaign also encourages residents to manage water use during children's summer activities and when cooling down during hot weather, while avoiding the unnecessary spraying of water.

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Pool owners were advised to cover swimming pools when they are not in use to reduce evaporation, recycle backwash water and use rainwater, or alternative water sources for topping up where possible.

"Permanent regulations about water use in the city's Water By-law are in place at all times, even when there are no water restrictions. Following these will help towards staying below the target of 860MLD collective use," the city said.