Ethiopia Tells UN Envoy Eritrea, Sudan Backing Armed Groups and Drone Attacks

Addis Abeba — Ethiopia has accused Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and Sudan's army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan of supporting, arming and coordinating armed groups operating inside Ethiopia, including through repeated drone attacks, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Horn of Africa adviser Getachew K. Reda said.

Getachew disclosed the accusations following a meeting on Wednesday with Guang Cong, the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, during which they discussed conflicts in Sudan and Somalia, as well as what he described as Eritrea's destabilizing role in the region.

In a statement posted on his official social media account, Getachew said he had presented Ethiopia's position on what he described as activities by the Eritrean and Sudanese leadership to equip and coordinate armed elements inside Ethiopia. He also accused them of carrying out repeated drone attacks inside the country.

Getachew said he had urged both governments to stop supporting and arming the groups, arguing that doing so was necessary for meaningful dialogue and to prevent further escalation.

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The discussions also addressed prospects for de-escalating the conflict in Sudan, although Getachew did not provide further details of the envoy's response or identify any specific agreements reached during the meeting.

The accusations come amid heightened regional tensions involving Ethiopia, Eritrea and Sudan, with Addis Abeba repeatedly raising concerns over alleged external support for armed groups operating inside its territory.

Getachew said he and the UN envoy agreed that dialogue rather than military confrontation offered the best path forward, concluding that "talking, not shooting is the best game in town."

Editorial note: The allegations against Eritrea and Sudan's military leadership have not been independently verified. The statement did not include responses from Asmara or Khartoum.

Getachew's accusations come amid escalating diplomatic tensions between Ethiopia and Sudan, following reciprocal expulsions of diplomatic staff and the closure of consular offices in both countries.

On 4 November 2026, Addis Standard reported that Ethiopia had ordered six Sudanese diplomatic staff members to leave the country within 48 hours, following the closure of Sudan's consulate in Assosa, the administrative centre of Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State. A senior Ethiopian official confirmed the expulsions to Reuters but did not disclose the reason for the decision.

The following day, Addis Standard reported that Sudan had closed Ethiopia's consulate in the eastern city of Gedaref and ordered Ethiopian diplomatic staff to leave in retaliation for the Assosa closure and the expulsion of Sudanese diplomats. Two Sudanese officials confirmed the reciprocal measures to Reuters.

The diplomatic measures came amid competing accusations by the two governments of supporting armed groups operating in each other's territories, adding to concerns over the widening regional tensions.

The reciprocal diplomatic measures come days after Sudan's army-aligned government announced that it had lodged formal complaints against Ethiopia with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC), accusing Addis Abeba of allowing the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to use Ethiopian territory to launch drone attacks against civilian infrastructure in Sudan.

The move adds another layer to an increasingly volatile diplomatic standoff in which both governments accuse the other of supporting their adversaries. Sudan alleges that Ethiopia is facilitating RSF operations, while Addis Abeba accuses Khartoum of backing Tigrayan rebels involved in renewed fighting in northern Ethiopia. Both sides deny the allegations against them.

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The diplomatic escalation also comes amid Ethiopia's deteriorating relations with Eritrea. On 1 October, Addis Standard reported that Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the closure of its embassy in Asmara and declared 10 Eritrean diplomats in Addis Abeba persona non grata, ordering them to leave within 48 hours. The Ministry cited what it described as Eritrea's "direct and indirect acts of hostility and belligerence against Ethiopia," alleging that the diplomats had engaged in activities threatening national security without publicly specifying the incidents.

The measures against Sudanese diplomats and Eritrean officials underscore the mounting diplomatic pressures facing Addis Abeba as security disputes increasingly intersect across the Horn of Africa. Ethiopia has also accused Egypt and Eritrea of supporting Tigrayan rebels who launched an offensive against government forces in September. Both countries have denied the allegations.