Ethiopia: U.S. Senators Send Second Letter to Rubio Urging Action to Avert Widening Conflict in Ethiopia

Addis Abeba — A group of U.S. Democratic senators has sent a second letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio urging intensified American diplomatic intervention to prevent renewed fighting in Ethiopia and escalating tensions with Eritrea from developing into a wider regional conflict.

The November 10 letter, led by Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, warns that renewed hostilities in Tigray, continuing conflicts in Amhara and Oromia, and deteriorating relations between Ethiopia and Eritrea risk triggering a multi-front war with consequences extending across the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea.

"We write to urge sustained and coordinated diplomatic engagement to address fighting between armed groups and the Ethiopian military and escalating tensions with Eritrea," the senators wrote.

They warned that renewed hostilities have "shattered the fragile peace in Tigray established by the 2022 Pretoria Agreement," which ended the two-year war between federal forces and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). The conflict left an estimated 600,000 people dead and approximately 120,000 victims of conflict-related sexual violence, according to figures cited in the letter.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The senators cited a series of developments they said had heightened the risk of regional escalation, including renewed clashes in Tigray since August, Ethiopian government drone strikes, and continuing fighting between federal forces and Fano fighters in Amhara, alongside the insurgency in parts of Oromia. They specifically pointed to a September 20 drone strike that hit a Catholic Relief Services aid convoy carrying U.S.-funded assistance. The letter also raised concerns over reports of Eritrean forces operating inside Tigray, severed diplomatic ties between Addis Abeba and Asmara, reciprocal diplomatic expulsions involving Egypt, and the potential spillover of the war in neighboring Sudan.

The lawmakers outlined seven measures they want Washington to pursue. They called on the State Department to help U.S. citizens in Ethiopia access emergency assistance and evacuation support if security conditions deteriorate, while intensifying diplomatic efforts to secure an immediate ceasefire and renewed mediation involving all relevant parties. They also urged Washington to make clear that any Ethiopian attempt to forcibly access Eritrea's Port of Assab "will not be supported or accepted by the United States."

On civilian protection, the senators called for pressure on all parties to end the use of drones and heavy weapons in civilian areas, protect farmland and harvests, maintain communications access, and safeguard civilian infrastructure. They further urged the administration to suspend new arms sales to Ethiopia while hostilities continue, use its diplomatic leverage with Eritrea, Egypt, Sudan and other regional actors to discourage military intervention or support for armed groups, and increase humanitarian assistance amid drought, disrupted harvests and displacement. The lawmakers also called for the reinstatement of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for eligible Ethiopian nationals in the United States, citing renewed concerns over the safety of returns.

"The situation could lead to a multi-front conflict that would risk destabilizing Ethiopia, the broader Horn of Africa, the Red Sea, our partners in the Gulf, and vital shipping lanes," the senators warned, urging Washington to deploy additional diplomatic and policy measures before the situation deteriorates further.

In mid-October, Rubio called on countries in the Horn of Africa to respect their neighbors' sovereignty and territorial integrity, urging restraint, de-escalation and dialogue amid heightened tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

During a telephone conversation with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, Rubio stressed that "all countries in the Horn of Africa must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of their neighbors and avoid cross-border incursions." He cautioned that "the region cannot tolerate more conflict," according to the U.S. Department of State's official readout of the call

The latest appeal follows an earlier warning in September. On September 28, six U.S. senators, also led by Shaheen, called on Rubio to intervene following renewed fighting in Tigray and neighboring Afar and Amhara regions. They warned that the African Union-brokered Pretoria Agreement was unraveling and urged Washington to engage the Ethiopian federal government, TPLF leadership and associated armed groups to halt hostilities and return to mediation.

That earlier intervention also criticized the Trump administration's decision to allow sanctions targeting individuals and entities accused of human rights abuses during the Tigray war to expire under Executive Order 14046. The senators cited a drone strike on a vehicle transporting U.S.-funded food assistance for internally displaced people in northwestern Tigray, warning that the attack had disrupted humanitarian deliveries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The September appeal was signed by Shaheen, Cory Booker, Chris Coons, Jeff Merkley, Chris Van Hollen and Tim Kaine. The latest letter was signed by Shaheen, Booker, Coons, Merkley and Van Hollen.

The renewed congressional pressure comes as Washington's political landscape shifts following the November 3 midterm elections. Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress, flipping at least seven Senate seats and gaining a substantial majority in the House, according to Associated Press projections. The results will give Democrats control of the Senate and House when the new Congress convenes in January 2027, potentially strengthening the influence of lawmakers pressing for a more assertive U.S. approach to Ethiopia and the wider region.

The November 10 letter was also copied to Assistant Secretary of State Frank Garcia.