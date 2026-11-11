Eritrea: G7 Warns of Regional Escalation Risk As Ethiopia-Eritrea Tensions Worsen

Addis Abeba — The Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers have expressed concern over worsening tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea, warning that further escalation could destabilize the wider Horn of Africa and threaten regional security, humanitarian operations and international trade, including in the Red Sea.

In a joint declaration issued following their meeting in Paris on 9 and 10 November 2026, the foreign ministers said they had noted "with great concern the worsening security situation in the Horn of Africa, specifically between Ethiopia and Eritrea," warning that the situation carried "the risk of regional escalation amid rising cross-border tensions."

The ministers cautioned that further escalation could have "serious consequences" for regional stability, already dire humanitarian crises, security and international trade, particularly in the Red Sea, a strategically important maritime corridor.

They called on all parties to "exercise maximum restraint, pursue diplomatic solutions" and ensure safe and unhindered humanitarian access, alongside the protection of civilians, particularly women and children.

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The declaration also reaffirmed the importance of respecting "the sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of all countries in the region," while expressing support for efforts by the United Nations and African Union to reduce tensions and facilitate dialogue between the parties.

The G7 statement comes amid heightened tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea, with relations deteriorating over Ethiopia's longstanding demand for sovereign access to the Red Sea and its stated interest in securing access to the sea through the Eritrean port of Assab. Eritrea has repeatedly rejected any suggestion that its territorial sovereignty could be compromised.

The dispute has raised concerns about the possibility of renewed confrontation between the two neighbouring countries, whose relations have remained fragile despite the 2018 peace agreement that formally ended two decades of hostilities following their 1998-2000 border war. AS