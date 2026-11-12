Nigeria: Shaibu Describes Tinubu's Reward to Flamingos As Bold Statement On Sports, Youth Devt

The Director-General of the National Institute for Sports (NIS), Comrade Philip Shaibu, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for rewarding Nigeria's U-17 women's national football team, the Flamingos, with ₦100 million each following their historic FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup victory in Morocco.

The financial packages were officially announced yesterday by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, during a reception for the team at the Presidential Villa in Abuja

According to the monetary incentives announced, each of the players is to receive ₦100 million to be held in trust in a designated bank to secure their financial futures. The Head Coach Akeem Busari is to also get ₦100 million, while the Technical Crew Members get ₦50 million each.

Comrade Philip Shaibu in his reaction to the largesse from the Federal Government described the reward as a bold statement on the value of sports and youth development in Nigeria.

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He noted that the gesture serves as "leadership rewarding excellence" and will inspire grassroots athletes to aim for national recognition.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu in his message to the champions advised them to maintain their focus, discipline, and role as positive ambassadors for Nigeria as they transition into higher levels of their football careers.

The Flamingos secured their place in history after defeating Japan 3-1 to become the first African team to ever win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup last Saturday in Rabat, Morocco.

Earlier on their arrival to Abuja, the Flamingos were promised a ₦100million donation by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio in behalf of the Red Chambers of the National Assembly.

The players and officials were also serenaded at a special dinner organised by Premium Trust Bank with promises of Naira rain to follow.