Ghana Engages U.S. Civil Rights Lawyer Ben Crump to Seek Justice for Ghanaians Killed in U.S.

This Day
(file photo).
11 November 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

Approval has been granted to Ghana's Permanent Mission in New York to engage the services of celebrated US civil rights lawyer, Ben Crump, to assist Ghana in securing justice for all Ghanaians killed in the US in recent months.

The engagement will be at no cost to the Ghanaian taxpayer.

"Ghana will go every length to secure justice and safeguard the dignity of our dear nationals abroad," the statement said.

The Foreign Minister expressed gratitude to Ben Crump for the positive telephone discussion on the matter.

Related Articles

Ghana also acknowledged the cooperation and commitment of US authorities in the collective quest for justice.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.