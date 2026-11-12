Ghana: El Niño - Expert Warns of Rising Health Risks

11 November 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana needs to strengthen its heat surveillance and establish early warning systems to protect vulnerable populations from the threats posed by rising temperatures, an environmental health expert at the University of Ghana, Professor Mawuli Dzodzomenyo, has urged.

He said although the country had made progress in addressing climate-related health threats, heat surveillance remained weak, with limited response protocols to guide interventions when temperatures reached dangerous levels.

According to him, possible health consequences, including heatstroke, heat exhaustion, severe dehydration, kidney-related conditions and increased cardiovascular and respiratory problems, were expected as a result of excessive heat.

"Climate change is real and our health is threatened. Although Ghana is on the right trajectory in dealing with climate change, we must increase our efforts to protect vulnerable people," he said.

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