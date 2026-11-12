Ghana: Armwrestling - Golden Arms Shine At World Championships, Present Medals to Sports Minister

A delegation from the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), comprising of athletes and officials, on Monday called on the Minister of Sports and Recreation (MoSR), Mr Kofi Adams, after their arrival from India where they represented Ghana at the World Armwrestling Championships.

Ghana shone at the championships, climaxing an impressive output with an unprecedented medal haul - four gold and four silver medals, totaling eight.

The team was led by the president of the GAF, Mr Charles Osei Asibey, and had in attendance other members of the GAF executive board.

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Welcoming the team, the Minister, Mr Kofi Adams, commended the team for raising the flag of Ghana in India and announced plans to honour members of the national armwrestling team, the Golden Arms.

"I want to commend you on behalf of the government for what you have done. You have registered Ghana on the world map when it comes to armwrestling," he commended.

Mr Adams stated that a ceremony would be organised to specially honour the team for its continuous achievement over the years.

Mr Adams praised the leadership of GAF for its talent identification and development efforts, which continue to produce world-class athletes.

Responding, Mr Charles Osei Asibey, President of the GAF and President of the Armwrestling Federation of Africa, described the achievement as a landmark moment for the sport in Ghana.

"We knew we would return home with good news because of the work and time we put in. From the masters to the juniors, the athletes delivered and we finished the championship with eight medals," he said.

That feat, he stated, may not have been possible but for the support from institutions such as the Sports Ministry for its continued support.

"This is monumental and historic. Ghana must reward and celebrate these armwrestlers for their tenacity. They have truly earned the name Golden Arms," Mr Asibey stated.

In the Masters division, Dodzi Asinu won silver in the Men's 110kg right-arm event with African champion, Grace Minta, winning two silver medals in the Women's 80kg class in both the left-arm and right-arm events.

Team Ghana also made strides in the youth category as Mabel Yeboah and Blessed Abeka Nunoo won gold medals in their respective left-arm weight divisions to become world champions.

Florence Boakye Mensah won a silver medal in the Women's +80kg left-arm category.

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The Golden Arms' participation at the championship was supported by the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Nimesh Pharma, Kofata Motors and Shoe Fabriek.