Nigeria: New Book On Buhari's Military Career, Presidency for Public Presentation

The authorised biography of late President Muhammadu Buhari will be presented to the public on November 19 in Abuja, offering a three-volume account of his life, military career, political journey and eight-year presidency.

Titled The Making of Muhammadu Buhari: The Authorised Biography, the book was written by scholar and researcher Udo Yakubu and published by May Publishing Limited.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday ahead of the presentation, Yakubu said the book was the product of more than two years of research, interviews, writing and verification.

He said it traced Buhari's journey from his childhood in Daura, Katsina State, through his military career and emergence as a leading opposition figure to his election as president in 2015.

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Buhari served as military Head of State from 1983 to 1985 before returning to politics and eventually winning the presidency in 2015. He served two terms until 2023.

The biography is divided into three volumes. The first, The Phenomenon, examines his family background, childhood, military career, participation in the Civil War, detention and political struggles before his emergence as president.

The second volume, The Presidency, examines his administration between 2015 and 2023, including the decisions, personalities, challenges and crises that shaped his government.

The third, The Reckoning, assesses his legacy in areas such as security, the economy, infrastructure, anti-corruption, governance, foreign affairs and national cohesion.

Yakubu said although the book was authorised by Buhari, the arrangement did not compromise his independence as a biographer.

He acknowledged that the former president remained a divisive figure, with supporters praising his discipline and integrity while critics questioned his economic decisions and leadership style.

He said the biography examined both achievements and failures, drawing on interviews with former ministers, presidential advisers, military officers and civil servants.

"There are passages that recognise achievement. There are others that examine failure. Some will please his admirers. Others will make them uncomfortable," he said.

Earlier, former Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, who chairs the book presentation committee, said the event would provide an opportunity to reflect on Buhari's place in Nigeria's history and preserve the country's collective memory.

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He described Buhari as one of the country's most prominent political figures, whose career spanned military rule, democratic transitions and two terms as an elected president.