Nigeria: Tinubu Rewards Victorious Flamingos With N100m Each

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced a N100 million reward for each member of the victorious U-17 women's football team, the Flamingos, with the money to be invested in Federal Government bonds for five years.

The development the President said was to safeguard their financial future and support their continued education and football career.

The President also announced a N100 million cash reward for the team's head coach, Akeem Busari, and N50 million each for members of the technical crew.

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The announcement was made by the President, represented by the First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, when the victorious flamingos visited the seat of power.

Speaking at the reception, the First Lady said the presidential rewards fulfilled Tinubu's commitment to recognising athletes who distinguish themselves in international competitions.

"It is my pleasure, on behalf of the President, to announce the following rewards for the players, technical crew and administrators of the Flamingos, whose collective efforts have brought honour and pride to our nation by winning the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup.

"For all our players, Mr President is awarding you a savings certificate of N100 million each. Each of you is getting N100 million".

While explaining the decision to put the money in savings, Senator Tinubu told the young footballers that they were still minors and needed to be protected from the responsibilities and risks associated with immediately handling such funds.

"For the coach, a reward of N100 million cash, and then for the technical crew, N50 million each. That's what Mr President said I should tell you", she added.

Speaking on behalf of her teammates, Flamingos captain, Harmony Chidi, expressed appreciation to President Tinubu and the First Lady for the reception and rewards.

"First of all, we give God the glory because this is something we worked for and something we wanted. We are so happy that His Excellency and our First Lady have recognised us.

"It is something that can never be forgotten in our lives. We are proud of it. When we go out tomorrow, we will proudly tell people that our father and mother hosted us. It is something we will never forget", she said.