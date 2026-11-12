Nigeria: Legends' Match Celebrated Nigeria's Sports Legacy - Nwoko

The Chief Executive Officer of TopTier Sports Management, Chichi Nwoko, has described the Legends Football Game in Lagos as an initiative to celebrate Nigeria's rich football heritage and remember the country's historic achievements on the continental and global stages, 30 years after its golden generation made history.

The game, which saw Nigeria's football legends defeat Team Africa 2-1 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos, brought CANEX WKND 2026 to an exciting close, attracting football enthusiasts who came to relive the memories of some of Africa's finest players.

Speaking after the match, Nwoko, said the initiative was conceived to honour Nigeria's legacy as a dominant force in African football, particularly 30 years after the country's historic achievements in 1994 and 1996.

Nwoko recalled that Nigeria won the Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia in 1994 before securing the historic Olympic football gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Games, defeating football powerhouses Brazil and Argentina along the way.

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She said the game provided an opportunity to bring African football legends together in Lagos to celebrate those remarkable achievements and remind younger generations of the country's contribution to the development of the sport.

"It was perfect timing, a perfect storm to really celebrate and remember the legacy of Nigeria as the kings of football 30 years after 1996," she said.

On the pitch, Nigeria's golden generation thrilled spectators with a line-up featuring Jay-Jay Okocha, Samson Siasia, Daniel Amokachi, Finidi George, Mutiu Adepoju, Garba Lawal, Victor Ikpeba and Austin Eguavoen.

Team Africa, led by former Ghanaian international Samuel Kuffour, featured Cameroon's Alex Song, Côte d'Ivoire's Salomon Kalou and Didier Zokora, Senegal's El-Hadji Diouf and former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah.