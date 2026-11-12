Ghana: Seven Ashaiman Adr Practitioners Complete Conflict Management Training

SEVEN persons from the Ashaiman Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre on Friday completed a five-day workshop in Skills-Based Training in Conflict Management and ADR in Accra.

The workshop was organised by the Ghana Association of Certified Mediators and Arbitrators (GHACMA) and Dispute Resolution Professionals (DPI), and sponsored by the University of California, Sacramento, through Professor Ernest E. Uwazie of the Criminal Justice Division, California State University, and Director of the Centre for African Peace and Conflict Resolution.

Participants were presented with certificates after being taken through the rudiments of ADR, approaches to dispute resolution and the application of ADR in Ghanaian organisations during the workshop, which ran from Monday to Friday.

The skills training workshop was intended to help participants identify the nature and dynamics of conflict and its resolution, understand the concepts and efficacy of ADR mechanisms, acquire the skills needed to properly draft mediation and settlement agreements, and differentiate between mediation and arbitration processes.

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Other objectives included acquiring the necessary skills to facilitate negotiation processes for effective mediation, appreciating the technicalities involved in mediation and applying the professional ethical standards required of mediators.

In her closing remarks, Mrs Georgette Francois, Chairperson of GHACMA, said ADR was a mechanism that promoted the administration of justice and a peaceful society.

She said the participants were taught how to draft settlement agreements, communication styles in ADR and ethical considerations, as well as engage in simulations.

Mrs Francois advised the participants to strive to be ambassadors of peace in their communities by building mutual trust and respect among parties during conflict resolution.

"I am entreating you to look beyond standard compromises. Challenge yourself to build mutual gain and find objective criteria that satisfy all parties involved in your ADR practice," she noted.

"Let us move forward not merely as professionals who understand the mechanics of Act 798, but as genuine ambassadors of peace and efficiency in our professional communities. Remember the certificate you are proudly holding now is just a symbolic token and does not represent authenticity in your ADR practice. The real deal lies in the practical application of skills," Mrs Francois added.

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Mrs Francois acknowledged that traditional litigation faced challenges, resulting in prolonged delays, escalating costs and fractured relationships. However, she said the participants were well equipped to change the narrative.

In her remarks, Hajia Sahadatu Iddrisu, one of the participants, thanked the facilitators for imparting knowledge to them.

She said their goal was to encourage members of their community to consider ADR in times of conflict.

For his part, Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman stated that truth, honesty, impartiality and listening without judgement were essential attributes and skills that ensured good outcomes in conflict resolution.