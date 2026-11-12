Nigeria: Dangote Cement Strengthens Position in Congo With Increased Sales

Dangote Cement has strengthened its position in the Congolese market. Its local subsidiary released its financial results on October 28, 2026, revealing significant growth in sales and market share. This performance covers the first nine months of 2026. The Nigerian cement manufacturer thus continues to expand its regional influence.

Cement sales reached 790,200 metric tons during the period, compared to 706,200 metric tons for the first nine months of 2025. This represents an increase of 11.9%, or an additional 84,000 metric tons sold. Dangote Cement's market share in Congo rose from 63% to 73% in one year. This 10-point increase underscores strong commercial momentum.

The Mfila plant, with an annual production capacity of 1.5 million metric tons, supported this growth. Demand was driven by private construction projects and several infrastructure projects. These projects include road rehabilitation, port facility expansion, hospital construction, and real estate developments. Shipments to neighboring markets also contributed to the increase in volumes.

This expansion strengthens Dangote Cement's presence in a sector directly linked to construction and capital expenditure. The company maintained sales growth despite temporary disruptions during the presidential election period. Domestic demand and regional markets are now key drivers of business for the Mfila plant. These factors are important for the company's stability and future growth.

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The group continues to adapt its industrial facilities to reduce its consumption of conventional fuels. In the Congo, the rate of substitution with alternative fuels reached 17.2% over the first nine months of 2026, largely due to the increased use of used motor oil. This initiative is part of efforts to control production costs. Across Africa, excluding Nigeria, Dangote Cement sold 9.1 million metric tons during the period, representing a 14% increase, to which the Congolese subsidiary contributed.

Key Takeaways

Dangote Cement's performance in Congo--marked by a 10-point increase in its market share to 73% in just one year--reflects an effective expansion and optimization strategy in a rapidly growing market. This growth is all the more remarkable given that it was sustained despite temporary disruptions related to the election period, demonstrating the subsidiary's operational resilience.

The Mfila plant, with its capacity of 1.5 million metric tons per year, stands as a strategic asset, capitalizing on domestic demand generated by major infrastructure projects--such as road rehabilitation, port expansion, and hospital construction--as well as private real estate projects. Access to neighboring markets adds a crucial export dimension, diversifying revenue streams and strengthening the company's regional position.

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At the same time, the integration of alternative fuels--reaching a substitution rate of 17.2%--underscores a commitment to controlling production costs and an environmental approach, both of which are key to long-term competitiveness. This momentum in the DRC contributes significantly to Dangote Cement's overall growth in Africa, excluding Nigeria, where sales rose by 14%, confirming the importance of its local operations in the group's continental strategy.