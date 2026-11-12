Nigeria Records Decline in HIV Treatment Among Pregnant Women

The report also shows that antiretroviral treatment coverage among HIV-positive pregnant women recorded in the programme data fell from 98 per cent in 2025 to 83 per cent in 2026.

Nigeria recorded a decline in antiretroviral treatment coverage among pregnant women living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in 2026.

The proportion of pregnant and breastfeeding women living with HIV who achieved viral suppression fell from 95 per cent in 2025 to 79 per cent in 2026, according to the 2026 Joint Annual Review (JAR) Statistical Book.

Produced by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the report reviews the third year of implementation of the Health Sector Strategic Blueprint and was presented at the third Nigeria Health Sector JAR in Abuja on 10 November 2026.

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The report also shows that antiretroviral treatment coverage among HIV-positive pregnant women recorded in the programme data fell from 98 per cent in 2025 to 83 per cent in 2026.

Antiretroviral therapy (ART) is the use of medicines to control HIV infection. Viral suppression occurs when treatment reduces the amount of the virus in the blood to a very low level.

Preventing mother-to-child transmission

HIV can be transmitted from a mother to her child during pregnancy, childbirth or breastfeeding.

However, appropriate treatment during pregnancy and continued care after delivery can substantially reduce the risk of transmission.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the risk of mother-to-child transmission ranges from 15 to 45 per cent, without interventions.

It recommends that women diagnosed with HIV be linked promptly to lifelong treatment and supported to remain in care and achieve viral suppression.

Speaking at the National HIV Health Sector Symposium in Abuja in July 2025, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, said Nigeria continued to record more than 9,000 new paediatric HIV infections annually.

Mr Salako called for improved access to treatment for pregnant women living with HIV, early diagnosis of HIV-exposed infants and stronger community engagement to address stigma.

He also said the government's state of emergency on the prevention of mother-to-child transmission remained in effect as part of efforts to ensure that no Nigerian child is born with HIV.

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Other HIV indicators

The report also recorded a decline in newly detected HIV cases, from 108,230 in 2025 to 70,356 in 2026.

It further showed an improvement in overall ART coverage among people living with HIV, which increased from 78 per cent in 2025 to 82 per cent in 2026. Viral suppression among those receiving treatment also rose from 94 to 95 per cent.

However, the number of people newly diagnosed with advanced HIV disease increased from 19,747 in 2025 to 20,162 in 2026.

The figures show improvements in some national HIV indicators alongside declines in treatment coverage and viral suppression among pregnant and breastfeeding women.

The JAR Book cites the National Data Repository and National Data Reporting System as sources of its HIV indicators.