Nigeria: Insecurity - Atiku Knocks Tinubu's Administration Over 638 Deaths in October, 64,000 Nigerians Refugees in Niger

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has condemned President Bola Tinubu's failure to protect Nigerians, saying the deaths of 638 people in insecurity incidents in one month and the flight of nearly 64,000 Nigerians to Niger expose a security crisis the government has failed to contain.

He stated this while reacting to a report by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism, citing the Centre for Democracy and Development's October tracker, which says 638 people were killed in broader insecurity incidents during the month. The North-East alone accounted for 409 deaths.

Across all security incidents, the tracker recorded 640 deaths, up from 396 in September.

The United Nations also reported that nearly 64,000 people fled violence in northern Nigeria for Niger since the start of 2026, while several hundred more fled to Benin.

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In a statement issued by the Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said: "These figures are a devastating indictment of the security situation in our country. Behind every number is a Nigerian whose life has been lost, a family in mourning or a community forced to abandon its home. Nigerians should not have to flee across our borders to find safety."

"The Tinubu administration must make the protection of lives and communities its first responsibility. It must strengthen security in affected areas, support displaced families and work with neighbouring countries and humanitarian agencies to assist those who have fled. Nigerians also deserve a clear account of what is being done to stop the killings and restore safety."

"A government that cannot protect its people has failed in its most basic duty. President Tinubu must stop offering excuses and take responsibility for this worsening crisis. Nigerians need safety now, not another promise," the former vice president said.