Nigeria: Army Raids Terrorist Hideouts, Recover 5 Motorcycles in Taraba

Troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation Whirl Stroke have dislodged suspected terrorists from their hideouts in Karim Lamido local government area of Taraba State.

The troops also recovered five motorcycles during a fighting patrol with the terrorists.

The operation, which covered Komodoro and Mashigin Kirya villages, forced the suspected terrorists to flee their positions following a military offensive.

The troops also recovered five motorcycles believed to have been used by the armed group for movement and logistical operations.

As part of the offensive, the soldiers deployed an 81mm mortar fire mission along the suspected terrorists' withdrawal route to sustain pressure on the fleeing armed elements.

The operation forms part of ongoing military efforts to dismantle criminal hideouts and restore security in the area and environs.