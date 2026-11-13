Nigeria: ICRC Seeks Stronger Partnership With Premium Times On Humanitarian Reporting

Mr Kundili said stronger collaboration would help journalists report more extensively on the humanitarian consequences of conflicts, including displacement, food insecurity, malnutrition, missing persons and restricted access to healthcare.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has expressed interest in strengthening its partnership with PREMIUM TIMES to improve humanitarian and conflict reporting in Nigeria, particularly in communities affected by armed conflict and displacement.

The organisation's delegation proposed this during a visit to the newspaper's Abuja headquarters on Thursday.

The delegation included Usman Kundili, ICRC communications officer, and Aliyu Dawobe, ICRC public relations officer. They met with Idris Akinbajo, Managing Editor of PREMIUM TIMES; Adeyemi Adesomoju, Deputy Managing Editor; Nike Adebowale-Tambe, Editor of the Health and Development Desk; and Willie Obasi, the newspaper's Admin Manager.

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Speaking during the meeting, Mr Kundili described PREMIUM TIMES as an important media organisation for the ICRC, particularly in its coverage of investigative, conflict and human rights issues.

"For us, PREMIUM TIMES has been a key source and the top media we reference, especially for investigative, conflict and human rights issues," he said.

He said stronger collaboration would help journalists report more extensively on the humanitarian consequences of conflicts, including displacement, food insecurity, malnutrition, missing persons and restricted access to healthcare.

He also called for increased media attention to the protection of healthcare workers and medical facilities and possible violations of international humanitarian law (IHL).

ICRC explains humanitarian mandate

Mr Kundili said the ICRC's mandate derives from the 1949 Geneva Conventions and includes addressing the humanitarian consequences of armed conflicts.

He explained that the organisation works to protect people affected by hostilities, including detainees, displaced persons and people separated from their families.

The ICRC also visits places of detention, particularly in north-eastern Nigeria, to monitor the treatment of detainees and help them maintain contact with their families.

Mr Kundili said the organisation's neutrality is essential to gaining the trust of parties involved in conflicts and securing access to people in need of assistance.

"Neutrality is what allows us, in fact, to be able to carry out this mandate given to us by all countries, including Nigeria. Our goal is to reach people who need aid, and to do that, we need to talk to both sides," he said.

He explained that neutrality does not mean indifference to suffering or support for armed groups but enables the ICRC to engage different parties and negotiate humanitarian access.

ICRC's operations in the north-west

Mr Dawobe said the organisation is providing humanitarian assistance to internally displaced persons and communities affected by prolonged insecurity in north-eastern and north-western Nigeria.

Its interventions include distributing essential and non-food items, promoting hygiene and supporting access to water and other basic services.

He said assistance was not restricted to people living in displacement camps, as the organisation also supported displaced persons living within host communities.

He cited interventions at the Ramunkura camp in Sokoto State, where the ICRC provides non-food items, hygiene promotion services and access to water.

Mr Dawobe said the organisation is expanding its operations in Sokoto and other locations in response to growing humanitarian needs.

He also addressed concerns that humanitarian supplies sometimes find their way into the hands of armed groups, prompting accusations against aid organisations.

He explained that the ICRC engages state and non-state armed actors to promote respect for international humanitarian law, including protecting captured combatants and their fundamental rights.

Mr Dawobe also commended PREMIUM TIMES for its fact-checking reports and efforts to combat misinformation.

"PREMIUM TIMES is one of the leading organisations in fact-checking. We appreciate all your reports and the efforts you put into combating misinformation," he said.

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Promoting transparency

Responding to the proposed partnership, Mr Akinbajo welcomed the planned collaboration, saying the engagement provided useful clarification about the distinct mandates of the ICRC, the Nigerian Red Cross Society and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

He said the newspaper is open to working with organisations committed to promoting transparency, accountability and a better society.

"Our goal at all times is to ensure that we use the tools to make Nigeria more open, more transparent, and a better country for the majority of the citizens," he said.

He said PREMIUM TIMES wanted the ICRC to support journalists' access to conflict-affected communities and internally displaced persons' camps to obtain first-hand information about humanitarian conditions.

The ICRC delegation said an international humanitarian reporting workshop is scheduled for Abuja from 1 to 3 December, with editors and journalists expected to participate.