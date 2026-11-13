Nigeria: Gov Lawal Appoints 282 New Aides to Strengthen Inclusive Governance

press release

The appointees include Technical Assistants (TAs) and Special Assistants who were upgraded to Senior Special Assistants.

The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has approved the appointment of 282 individuals as Senior Special Assistants (SSAs). The appointees include Technical Assistants (TAs) and Special Assistants who were upgraded to Senior Special Assistants.

Announcing the approval, the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada said the appointments underscored Governor Lawal's commitment to inclusive and participatory governance, strengthening grassroots engagement, broadening citizens' involvement in government affairs, and enhancing effective communication of government policies, programmes, and achievements across the state.

A statement by the SSA to the Secretary to the State Government, Suleman Tudu said that the development further reinforced the administration's commitment to accountability, transparency, and people-centred development under the Rescue and Rebuild Agenda.

The statement explained that the appointees would assist the governor in a wide range of roles, including community engagement, grassroots mobilisation, matters relating to persons with disabilities, media and publicity, and other duties as may be assigned.

Governor Lawal charged the appointees to demonstrate dedication, loyalty, professionalism, and commitment to public service, while serving as effective bridges between government and the people, ensuring that diverse community voices are heard and reflected in governance.