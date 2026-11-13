Liberia: Dekpah Faces Two Challengers As Chess Federation Heads to Dec. 26-27 Elections

MONROVIA — Liberia Chess Federation President Gonkartee Dekpah will face two former federation officials in a three-way race for the presidency at the federation's Dec. 26-27 General Assembly, as one challenger cites Liberia's absence from three major international chess competitions and questions the federation's financial management.

The two-day assembly will be held at the federation's headquarters in Sinkor and is expected to attract stakeholders from across Liberia's chess community. Dekpah said the first day will focus on reports on the federation's activities over the past three years, and the second will be devoted to elections for its next leadership.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday after an Executive Council meeting on election preparations, Dekpah said arrangements for the assembly were progressing smoothly.

Dekpah, who is seeking re-election, also announced bigger prizes for this year's Individual National Chess Championship, which will be held before the assembly on a date yet to be announced. The open champion will receive $1,000, double the previous $500, and the runner-up $750. The women's champion will receive $750 and the runner-up $500.

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He also pledged that, starting in 2027, the national champion would receive a car.

"I can assure you that beginning in 2027, our national champion will begin receiving a car if I am elected. Even if I am not elected, I will lobby with the next president of the LCF so we can begin giving our national champion a car," Dekpah said.

He said appeals from federation members, including former Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel D. Tweah, influenced his decision to run again. Dekpah was elected vice president in 2023 and became president in 2025 after Thomas Karyah resigned.

Former Secretary-General Tamba William Saa, a longtime chess administrator and educator, said in a statement this week that he is running due to concerns about the federation's condition, including Liberia's absence from three major international competitions, limited sponsorship, and questions about financial management, transparency, and accountability.

If elected, Saa said, he would strengthen financial accountability, restore Liberia's participation in international competitions, attract sponsors, expand grassroots chess programs, introduce a chess-in-prison initiative and improve governance standards.

"I am not seeking to hold office for its own sake; I am committed to serving, rebuilding confidence, restoring institutional credibility, and delivering measurable results," Saa said.

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The third candidate, former Vice President Richmond D.K. Yarkpah, served under former President William Telebo Thompson. He said he wants to carry out ideas he was unable to pursue as vice president.

"I was a vice president before, but when elected, I will bring new and different ideas on board to take chess to the next level," Yarkpah said.

Races for other posts are also forming. Kemo Sambola Jr. has declared for vice president, while former three-time national champion Bobby Ballah and Merisco N. Davis are both seeking the post of financial secretary. FIDE Master Jacob Jallah is so far the only declared candidate for secretary-general.

No woman has publicly declared her candidacy for any position in the federation.