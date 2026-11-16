Cape Verde Election - Jose Maria Neves Set to Win Second Term

Nearly two-thirds of the voters in the West African nation voted to keep President Jose Maria Neves in office, according to provisional results.

Cape Verde President Jose Maria Neves won re-election Sunday with 63.8% of the vote, according to provisional results from the country's electoral commission.

The 66-year-old Neves was seeking a second term as leader of the West African archipelago, which is known for its stable democracy.

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His main challenger was 61-year-old Joana Rosa Amado, a former justice minister who secured around 31.6% of the vote.

Four other candidates also contested the election.

Some 420,000 people were eligible to vote in the west African archipelago, with the election being watched by about 150 observers from the Economic Community of West African States, the African Union and European Union.

Cape Verde among Africa's most democratic nations

Cape Verde is made of ten volcanic islands located in the Atlantic Ocean about 600 kilometers (375 miles) off the coast of Senegal.

The island nation is known for its democratic stability and good governance, and its economy has been showing strong growth. The Mo Ibrahim Foundation's 2026 index on global governance has the country in third place of Africa's 54 countries, with only Seychelles and Mauritius faring better.

According to the World Bank, Cape Verde is an upper-middle-income country due to its growing tourism industry.

The challenges it faces range from social inequality, the islands' geographic isolation and the lack of traveling options between islands.

The increased cost of living, energy prices and youth unemployment also play a role.

Edited by: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez