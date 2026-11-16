Ghana: 2027 Budget - Economists Back 2027 Budget · Demand Jobs, Infrastructure, Lower Cost of Living

SOME economists, policy analysts and members of the public have welcomed the 2027 Budget and Economic Policy of the government, describing its focus on fiscal discipline, economic stability and production as a positive step towards transforming the economy.

However, they have called on the government to ensure that the policies outlined in the budget translate into tangible improvements in the living conditions of Ghanaians, particularly through job creation, increased production, infrastructure development and measures to address the rising cost of living.

They said that economic recovery and favourable macroeconomic indicators would only be meaningful if ordinary citizens experienced improved incomes, affordable goods and services, and better employment opportunities.

According to them, maintaining macroeconomic stability was essential, but stated that the next phase of Ghana's recovery must focus on expanding production, creating decent jobs and improving household incomes.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

They urged the government to ensure that the 2027 Budget delivered measurable benefits to citizens and translated the promise of economic recovery into improved living standards. Read More.