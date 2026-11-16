Liberia: Boakai Pushes House to Fast-Track 35 Priority Bills

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has called on the House of Representatives to fast-track 35 bills considered central to his administration's governance and development agenda, prompting Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon to order a comprehensive assessment of the legislative status of each proposed measure.

In a communication read before the Plenary on Thursday, November 12, 2026, President Boakai urged lawmakers to expedite legislative action on the bills, which cover a broad range of national priorities, including institutional reforms, public accountability, judicial administration, healthcare, infrastructure development, and natural-resource governance.

Following the reading of the President's communication, Speaker Koon instructed the Chief Clerk of the House to prepare a detailed analytical report identifying the current status of each of the 35 bills.

The report is expected to establish whether individual bills have been referred to relevant standing committees, remain under committee consideration, have been reported to Plenary, passed by the House of Representatives, or transmitted to the Liberian Senate for concurrence.

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The Speaker's directive is intended to provide lawmakers with a comprehensive inventory of the administration's legislative proposals, identify possible delays within the committee system, and determine which bills require further legislative attention.

The exercise could also provide a clearer picture of the progress made by the House in considering the administration's proposed reforms and the legislative actions necessary to advance them.

35 Bills Target Governance and Development Reforms

The administration's legislative agenda encompasses several proposed measures intended to strengthen public institutions, improve accountability, reform the justice system, and create a stronger legal and institutional framework for national development.

Among the identifiable proposals associated with the administration's broader reform agenda are legislation concerning the Civil Service Commission, amendments to the Anti-Corruption Law, the establishment of a National Planning Commission, and the creation of a Specialized Property Disputes Court.

Other proposals include Universal Health Insurance legislation, the establishment of a National Road Authority, and revisions to the University of Liberia Charter to address institutional, administrative, and governance arrangements at the country's premier public university.

The legislative agenda also includes amendments to the Liberia Agriculture Commodities Regulatory Authority (LACRA) Act, an amendment to the Executive Law concerning the restructuring of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the repeal of outdated decrees originating from the People's Redemption Council era.

Of particular significance are proposals relating to transitional justice and anti-corruption enforcement, including legislation for the establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court and a National Anti-Corruption Court.

The proposed judicial measures are intended to strengthen Liberia's legal framework for addressing serious international crimes and corruption-related offenses.

The Anti-Corruption Law amendments reportedly include provisions addressing illicit enrichment and removing the statute of limitations for certain corruption-related offenses.

Taken together, these proposals reflect the administration's legislative priorities across public-sector restructuring, institutional accountability, judicial reform, infrastructure financing, agricultural regulation, and social-sector development.

Legislative Accountability Under Scrutiny

Speaker Koon's directive places the performance of the House's legislative committees and the broader bill-processing system under renewed scrutiny.

Under the legislative process, bills referred to standing committees are expected to undergo examination before being reported to Plenary for debate and possible passage.

The Chief Clerk's forthcoming report is expected to help lawmakers establish which of the administration's priority measures are progressing through the legislative process and which remain pending.

It will also provide an opportunity to identify bills that have remained under committee consideration for extended periods, those ready for Plenary action, and measures already passed by the House but awaiting consideration by the Liberian Senate.

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Such an assessment could help the House address administrative and procedural bottlenecks while strengthening coordination between the two chambers of the Legislature.

For the Boakai administration, the status review could provide an important basis for engaging lawmakers on outstanding legislative priorities and determining how quickly the proposed reforms can advance through the legislative process.

Full List of 35 Bills Awaited

Although the President's communication referenced 35 priority bills, the 14 identifiable proposals outlined in the available information should not be mistaken for the complete list contained in the presidential submission.

The Chief Clerk's assignment is therefore expected to provide the documentary basis for confirming the full number of bills, their exact titles, committee assignments, legislative histories, and current status.