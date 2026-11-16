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To mark Tuesday’s World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day, global health leaders highlight the progress achieved and prospects of consigning cervical cancer to the annals of history.

For the first time in public health history, the end of a cancer is in sight. We already have the tools to make this possible. With HPV (human papilloma virus) vaccination, screening and timely treatment, cervical cancer could become the first cancer ever eliminated.

Each year more than 600,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and about 280,000 lose their lives. Behind every number is a woman whose life, family and future matters. When a mother dies, her children will be left to grow up without her love, protection and support. These maternal orphans are among the often-invisible victims of cervical cancer, their loss echoing across families, communities and generations.

Women in the world’s poorest places are the most affected.

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The disease burden is profoundly unequal. Cervical cancer disproportionately affects women and families in the world's poorest communities, and 19 of the 20 countries with the highest burden are in the World Health Organization (WHO) African Region. Beyond the physical suffering caused by advanced disease, too many women face stigma, silence and formidable barriers to lifesaving care.

That’s why WHO made a forceful call to action in 2018. Countries have been rising to the challenge. In 2020, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, WHO Member States adopted a ‘Global Strategy to Accelerate the Elimination of Cervical Cancer’. The strategy set ambitious but achievable targets: 90% HPV vaccination coverage for girls, 70% screening coverage for women, and 90% access to treatment for those with precancerous lesions or cancer.

Science, solidarity and commitment are delivering results.

At a time when the world often seems overwhelmed by intractable problems, cervical cancer elimination offers a different story: one of science, solidarity and sustained commitment delivering results.

Progress is accelerating. Australia and Sweden are approaching the historic milestone of eliminating cervical cancer as a public health problem, while Rwanda is demonstrating that similar progress is possible in Africa, with several districts already meeting key WHO elimination targets.

Six years after the strategy's launch, the landscape has changed dramatically. Vaccine supply constraints that once threatened progress have largely been overcome, and there are now more HPV vaccines on the market. Today, 166 countries have introduced HPV vaccination into their national immunization programmes, including Burundi, Papua New Guinea and Ukraine in the past year alone. India recently rolled out one of the world's largest HPV vaccination campaigns, reaching more than 11 million girls.

Meanwhile, scientific advances have enabled a simplified single-dose schedule for most girls, making vaccination easier and more affordable to deliver at scale. Ninety-six countries already report implementing a one-dose schedule. Global HPV vaccination coverage has now reached 33%.

Screening and treatment are advancing alongside prevention provided by vaccination.

Screening and treatment have advanced too. More countries are adopting HPV testing, which is more effective at identifying women who need preventive treatment than the traditional Pap test or visual inspection performed with vinegar in low-resource settings. Today’s HPV tests even allow a woman to collect her own sample, offering more options for privacy and convenience, while portable thermal ablation devices are enabling nurses to treat precancerous lesions in minutes, even in remote communities. Science is opening new frontiers too: artificial intelligence-assisted screening could soon improve early detection and further accelerate progress toward elimination.

Behind these advances stands something just as powerful: a growing global movement.

The heroes of this global movement are survivors, advocates, health workers and community leaders who are turning the promise of elimination into a reality.

In Kenya, nurse Martha Wanjiru travels in a mobile clinic across the highlands of Kiambu County, bringing screening services directly to women in urban settlements and rural communities while educating them about their health. Kenya is now advancing a national elimination action plan, transitioning to single-dose vaccination and expanding integrated screening services.

In Sierra Leone, healthcare worker Sallay Carew takes her bullhorn into Freetown’s crowded marketplaces, loudly breaking down stigma as she encourages women to be screened. Today, screening services are available across all 16 districts. Through a training partnership with Zambian colleagues, Sierra Leone’s gynecologists are now performing life-saving cervical cancer surgery, with treatment provided free of charge. Women who once had to travel abroad for care can now receive it in their own country.

Bravest of all are the survivors driving change. In Zambia, Karen Nakawala used her radio show to broadcast her battle with cervical cancer to the whole country. Organizing HPV vaccination drives and screening campaigns to push toward the WHO targets, Karen’s “Teal Sisters” network is now over 100,000 strong. The sisters even accompany one another through treatment and survivorship. In Malaysia, Selina Yeop is building a grassroots network of survivors. With teal-colored fashion shows, peer support groups, and heads held high, they are changing how their country talks about cervical cancer. Across borders and continents, survivors are connecting, organizing and leading.

Their efforts are being matched by political commitment. Last year, governments meeting at the World Health Assembly reaffirmed their determination to eliminate cervical cancer and established 17 November as World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day.

These achievements deserve applause. But progress is not permission to slow down. Too many women are still being left behind.

Governments must sustain investment in vaccination, screening and treatment, until every woman and girl can access the services she needs, regardless of where she lives. Women living with HIV deserve particular attention. They face a six-fold higher risk of developing cervical cancer. While the HIV/AIDS movement delivered extraordinary results in the last four decades, on this count, we are falling short. A complete package of care must include the services that women need too: that means cervical cancer screening and treatment. As countries adapt to a changing global health financing landscape, it is more sustainable to invest in cervical cancer prevention than to face the consequences of the disease.

Industry also has a critical role. Vaccines, tests and treatment technologies must be available at prices that enable all countries, especially low- and middle-income countries, to continue scaling up access. Elimination will only be possible if innovation is matched by affordability.

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Be part of making history on this World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day

Our message is simple: history is waiting to be made, so choose to be part of it.

The tools exists. The strategy is clear. The momentum is real.

Now we need every government, every health worker, every community leader, every parent and every advocate to help carry this movement forward. Vaccinate your children. Get screened. Support someone you love to access care. Advocate for services in your community. Put on a teal ribbon and start a conversation: tell others that you, too, are standing up for women’s health, for the end of cancer, and for the unifying power of public health.

If we sustain the commitment that countries and communities have already shown, cervical cancer can become the first cancer humanity eliminates as a public health problem. Millions of women and girls will live longer and healthier lives. And future generations will know that when the world had the chance to end this suffering, we chose to finish the job.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is WHO Director-Genera. Dr Princess Nono Simelela is Advisor to the Minister of Healt of South Africa. Prof Groesbeck Parham is Consultant Gynecologic Oncologis at the University of Zambia. Richard Freeman is Executive Officer of WHO. Dr Prebo Barango is WHO Cross-Cutting Specialist for NCDs and Special Initiatives. Claire Kimilu is Consultant, WHO Cervical Cancer Elimination Initiative.