Connected Advocacy has called on governments and international institutions to translate climate change commitments into concrete actions that directly benefit frontline communities, particularly those bearing the brunt of environmental degradation.

Speaking at a high-level side event convened through its Global Localization Forum at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), Prince Israel Orekha, said that the need to move climate localization beyond policy statements to a practical implementation framework that places resources decision-making authority and accountability closer to communities directly affected by climate change cannot be overemphasized.

At the Forum themed, "Bridging Global Policy and Local Action: Strengthening Climate Resilience, Disaster Risk Reduction, Ocean and Frontline Community Protection, and Energy Democracy Through Locally Led Implementation Across the Global North and Global South." Orekha explained that frontline and coastal communities have called on world leaders to ensure that global climate commitments translate into concrete actions at the grassroots, demanding direct access to climate finance, stronger ocean protection measures and greater participation in climate policy decisions.

The forum provided a platform for community representatives, institutional stakeholders and policymakers to examine ways of translating global climate policies and commitments into practical interventions that address the needs of vulnerable communities.

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Discussions at the meeting Concerns over the widening gap between ambitious climate commitments by governments and international institutions and the limited involvement of affected communities in decision-making, financing and implementation processes were also raised at the meeting.

The organisation noted that frontline communities were increasingly exposed to the effects of climate change, including coastal erosion, rising sea levels, flooding, ocean pollution, biodiversity loss, displacement and energy poverty, despite contributing the least to the climate crisis.

The forum, brought together community representatives, policymakers, development institutions and climate advocates, focused on bridging the gap between global climate policies and local implementation across the Global North and Global South.

Drawing on experiences from frontline communities and its growing Community of Practice on localization, the forum provided a platform for sharing lessons, showcasing locally led solutions and exchanging experiences from different countries, institutions and communities.

At the meeting moderated by Dr. Frances Roberts-Gregory of HBCU Green Fund and Root to Flourish Collective, United States, His Royal Majesty Fon Ngum IV, Paramount Ruler of the Oku Kingdom, Cameroon, spoke on the importance of local leadership in advancing indigenous, traditional and community knowledge systems as a foundation for locally led climate, ocean and environmental governance which was raised at the first session of the forum.

The second session examined the relationship between climate finance, localization and resource mobilisation, with particular attention to removing barriers preventing grassroots organisations and local actors from accessing funding.

Professor Giuliana Battisti of Warwick Business School and Deputy Director of the Circular Economy Powered Renewable Energy Centre (CEPREC), United Kingdom, discussed the need to ensure that climate finance reaches communities directly and supports energy democracy.

Gloria Majiga, Policy Officer on Tax, Natural Resources and Climate Finance at Tax Justice Network Africa (TJNA), addressed barriers to direct funding for local actors, climate tax justice, innovative financing mechanisms and the need to block illicit financial flows.

The third session focused on the importance of frontline and coastal communities in climate and humanitarian action.

Speakers included Sema Genel Karaosmanoglu, founder of Support to Life, Turkey, and Qarnar Igbal of Climate Alliance Pakistan and Co-chair of the Advocacy Working Group of Charter4Change. They shared experiences highlighting the realities confronting communities most vulnerable to climate-related disasters.

The fourth session examined energy democracy and a just energy transition, including expanding access to clean energy, promoting community-led renewable energy solutions and ensuring local participation in energy transition planning.

Yomar Elmawi of Africa Movement of Movements shared perspectives from Africa, while Seruni Salsabila of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) Energy and Climate Action Youth Advisory Group presented experiences from Indonesia.

Gunter Hermeyer, Senior Campaign Manager at Nuclear Power is Not the Answer, also shared perspectives on community energy democracy from Germany.

The fifth session, titled "The Climate Implementation Bridge: Why International Agreements Must Deliver Results Locally," examined how global commitments could be translated into national actions that respond to the priorities and needs of local communities.

The session was led by Kulkiran Shah Jagdev, Environment Officer at Sikh Human Rights Group, who stressed the importance of mobilisation and motivation in driving effective climate implementation.

Presenting the five critical calls to action from frontline and coastal communities, Orekha said climate finance must move beyond intermediary-heavy systems and become directly accessible to grassroots organisations, local institutions and community-led initiatives.

He called for funding arrangements that are flexible, predictable, accessible and long-term enough to enable vulnerable communities to implement and sustain climate solutions.

On climate mitigation, the communities urged world leaders to accelerate emissions reductions, minimise global temperature overshoot and pursue an equitable transition away from fossil fuels.

They also called for an end to new offshore oil and gas exploration and a progressive phase-out of existing production, alongside measures to protect ocean ecosystems and communities dependent on marine resources.

The third demand centred on stronger ocean and coastal protection commitments in countries' Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

The communities urged governments to strengthen commitments to marine ecosystem protection, biodiversity restoration, sustainable fisheries and the protection of coastal livelihoods, with meaningful community participation in policy formulation.

On gender justice, they called for climate policies to address structural inequalities and recognise the leadership, rights and contributions of women and people of all genders.

They further demanded meaningful participation in ocean and climate governance, resource allocation, community resilience programmes and decision-making processes.

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The fifth demand urged governments, development institutions and international partners to ensure that international climate and environmental agreements produce measurable results at national and subnational levels.

They called for stronger local institutions, improved implementation systems and transparent accountability mechanisms to connect global commitments with the realities of affected communities.

From global promises to local action

In its contribution to the Global Localization Forum, Connected Advocacy emphasised that communities should no longer be treated merely as beneficiaries of development interventions but as decision-makers, holders of local knowledge and partners in implementation.

The organisation advocated a co-creation approach built around four key processes: listening to community evidence and lived experiences; co-designing solutions, policies and budgets; co-deciding through meaningful representation and decision-making rights; and co-delivering through local partnerships, direct financing and shared accountability.

It also highlighted the need for stronger public institutions, inclusive community structures and effective partnerships capable of sustaining locally led climate interventions beyond individual projects and international conference commitments.

A central objective of the Global Localization Forum is to establish a coordinated global trust platform connecting local and international voices across countries and institutions to exchange experiences, promote collective learning and strengthen advocacy for community-led climate action.