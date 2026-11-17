Three young men have died in Tudun Kusa community, Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State, while attempting to retrieve a mobile phone that fell into a pit latrine.

The victims, identified as Najashi Haruna, 18; Abdullahi Adamu, 20; and Ashafa Jumare, 22, reportedly died one after another during the rescue attempt on Friday morning.

The incident occurred after a man, identified as Murtala, offered N1,000 to anyone who could enter the pit latrine at his residence and retrieve his mobile phone.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Some youths who were sitting outside his house reportedly volunteered for the task, but what began as an attempt to recover a phone ended in the death of three young men.

The Village Head of Tudun Kusa, Mallam Jibrin Suleiman, said he received a distress call from his younger brother at about 8:30 am while he was on his way to the farm.

He said his brother asked him to return home immediately after learning that some youths had entered a pit latrine to retrieve a mobile phone, with two of them already feared dead.

"I asked him what had happened, and he told me that some youths had gone to assist somebody in retrieving a mobile phone that fell into a pit latrine, but two of them were already suspected to have died," he said.

Suleiman explained that, to the best of his knowledge, the first person entered the pit to retrieve the phone but failed to come out.

Another youth subsequently went in to rescue him but also did not emerge.

As the situation became desperate, a third youth insisted on entering the pit to rescue his friends. He, too, lost his life.

The village head said the incident shocked residents, particularly as the youths had only wanted to help retrieve a mobile phone.

How rescue attempt turned fatal

A resident of the community, Fatima Haruna, who also narrated the incident, said the tragedy happened on a Friday morning when many youths were preparing to go to their farms.

She said her daughter alerted her that something serious was happening at the neighbouring house of Murtala, whose phone had reportedly fallen into the pit latrine.

According to her, Murtala came outside and appealed to some youths sitting around his house to help retrieve the phone, offering N1,000 as a reward.

Fatima said her son declined the offer because he was not slim enough to enter through the narrow opening of the latrine.

The youths reportedly suggested that Najashi Haruna, who was slimmer, should undertake the task.

"He was tied with a rope and lowered into the pit, but while he was going down, the rope snapped, and he fell inside," she said.

She said another youth, popularly known as Dille, who had accompanied Najashi, immediately entered the pit in an attempt to rescue his friend.

However, he also failed to come out despite efforts to rescue him.

Fatima said the situation became frightening as women and children gathered around the scene, crying and hoping that the youths would be brought out alive.

She added that another youth later volunteered to enter the pit but initially changed his mind.

However, before those around could pull him away from the opening, he reportedly fell or was pulled into the pit, bringing the number of victims to three.

Fatima said a man who later arrived at the scene looked into the pit and concluded that none of the youths was still alive.

Residents raise questions over deaths

The circumstances surrounding the incident left residents struggling to understand how three young men could lose their lives in the same pit latrine.

Fatima said the bodies were eventually retrieved one after another with the assistance of a locally improvised retrieval tool known as Kura, which was used to hook their clothes and pull them out.

She expressed surprise at the condition of the bodies, claiming that there were no visible signs of faecal matter on them, despite the latrine reportedly having been in use for more than 20 years.

Describing the incident as unusual, she said some residents suspected that something mysterious might have been responsible.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Children Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The village head also recalled that some elders, who suspected something unusual, requested that a chicken be lowered into the pit with a rope to test the conditions inside.

According to him, the chicken reportedly began struggling and showing signs of distress, prompting those around to pull it out immediately.

However, the accounts of the residents have not established the actual cause of the deaths.

Victims buried

Suleiman said the community remained calm despite the tragedy, adding that residents had accepted the deaths as the will of Allah.

The village head said prominent personalities had continued to visit Tudun Kusa to commiserate with the bereaved families.

Among those who visited were the member representing the area in the Kaduna State House of Assembly, the local government council chairman and other political figures.

He also confirmed that the police visited the community and took stock of the incident.

The three youths were subsequently buried in accordance with Islamic rites.