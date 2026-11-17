National Port Authority (NPA) Managing Director Sekou Hussein Dukuly and Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) Commissioner General Dorbor Jallah have conducted a joint inspection of the Freeport of Monrovia to assess ongoing efforts to ease congestion and improve cargo handling operations.

The visit focused on newly designated operational spaces intended to expand container storage capacity, accelerate cargo clearance, and improve the movement of goods through Liberia's principal seaport.

During the inspection, the two officials toured areas earmarked for additional container storage and other port activities, emphasizing the need to maximize available space to reduce congestion and improve terminal productivity.

The initiative forms part of ongoing collaboration among the NPA, LRA, and APM Terminals to address operational bottlenecks and strengthen trade facilitation.

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According to the NPA, the joint efforts are intended to streamline customs procedures, facilitate the timely removal of containers, improve revenue collection, and reduce the cost of doing business at the port.

The authority said expanding operational space remains a key intervention in addressing congestion and improving the Freeport's capacity to handle growing maritime trade.

The collaboration also reflects efforts to strengthen coordination among institutions responsible for port management, customs administration, and cargo handling.

The NPA maintains that improving operational efficiency at the Freeport of Monrovia remains a priority as the government seeks to facilitate trade and strengthen Liberia's maritime sector.