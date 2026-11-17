- Recognized for Leadership in Monetary and Financial Sector Reforms

The West African Bankers' Association (WABA) has named Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) Executive Governor Henry F. Saamoi as West Africa's Central Bank Governor of the Year 2025, recognizing his leadership and contributions to banking and monetary sector development.

The award was presented during the association's second annual West African Bankers' Awards Night and 45th anniversary celebration in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

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Held under the theme, "Empowering Women in Banking for Inclusive and Sustainable Finance in West Africa," the ceremony brought together banking and financial sector stakeholders from across the region.

CBL Deputy Governor for Economic Policy, Euphemia G. T. Swen-Monmia, received the award on behalf of Governor Saamoi.

According to WABA, the recognition acknowledges Saamoi's contributions to monetary and financial sector reforms, banking stability, financial inclusion, and the modernization of Liberia's payment systems.

The CBL said the award also reflects the institution's efforts to strengthen regulatory oversight, expand digital financial services, and promote regional monetary cooperation.

Among the Bank's major initiatives are the rollout of the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) and Liberia's Inclusive Instant Payment System (IIPS), aimed at improving payment efficiency and access to financial services.

Liberia has also assumed regional monetary leadership responsibilities, including the chairmanship of the West African Monetary Zone (WAMZ) Committee of Governors for 2026-2027 and leadership of the West Africa Bureau of the Association of African Central Banks (AACB).

Receiving the award, Deputy Governor Swen-Monmia described the recognition as a collective institutional achievement.

"This award is a recognition of the dedication and hard work of Governor Saamoi, the Board of Governors, Management, and Staff of the Central Bank of Liberia, as well as the support of the Government and people of Liberia," she said.

She reaffirmed the Bank's commitment to strengthening monetary stability, expanding financial inclusion, and promoting sustainable economic growth.

In a message conveyed through the Deputy Governor, Saamoi expressed appreciation to WABA for the recognition and pledged continued reforms to support price stability, economic resilience, and financial innovation.

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The CBL said it remains committed to working with national and international partners to strengthen Liberia's financial system and advance regional economic integration.