-Orders US$425,918 Restitution in Saudi Rice Case

Criminal Court "C" at the Temple of Justice has sentenced former Foreign Affairs Minister Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, former Internal Affairs Minister Varney A. Sirleaf, and several former government officials to 10 years' imprisonment each in connection with the alleged misappropriation of 25,054 bags of rice donated to Liberia by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Presiding Judge Ousman F. Feika also ordered restitution of US$425,918, representing the monetary value of the donated rice, following the defendants' conviction on charges arising from the handling of the consignment.

The other officials sentenced include former National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) officials Augustine Kollie, Edward Kollie, Archievego Doe, Momolu Johnson, and Edris Bility.

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Delivering the ruling on Friday, November 13, 2026, Judge Feika also sentenced co-defendant Rosetta Gbessay Gbowah to five years' imprisonment after the jury found her guilty of misapplication of entrusted property, theft of property, and criminal conspiracy.

However, the court ordered separate retrials for co-defendants Thelma Sawyer and Wayfa Ciafa after the jury failed to reach unanimous verdicts on charges against them.

Sawyer faces retrial on charges of criminal conspiracy and abuse of office, while Ciafa will be retried for misapplication of entrusted property, criminal conspiracy, and abuse of office.

The case originated from a grand jury indictment issued during the May A.D. 2025 Term of Court in Montserrado County.

The defendants were indicted on charges including economic sabotage, theft and/or illegal disbursement and expenditure of public money or property, misapplication of entrusted property, abuse of office, and criminal conspiracy.

During their arraignment, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following trial proceedings during the August A.D. 2026 Term of Court, the jury returned guilty verdicts against the convicted defendants on October 9, 2026.

Judge Feika subsequently affirmed the jury's verdicts, ruling that the prosecution had presented credible and sufficient evidence to support the convictions.

Before sentencing, the court ordered a pre-sentencing investigation conducted by the Probation Service of the Ministry of Justice in accordance with Section 31.5 of Liberia's Criminal Procedure Law.

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The ruling marks a significant development in the prosecution of former officials of the Weah administration over the handling of the Saudi-donated rice.

The information provided does not indicate whether the convicted officials intend to appeal their sentences.