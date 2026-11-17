-CDC Accuses Government of Selective Justice

The opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) has accused the Unity Party-led government of selective justice over the criminal case involving economist and political commentator Samuel P. Jackson, demanding that he be allowed to seek specialized medical treatment abroad.

CDC National Chairman Attorney Janga Kowo says Jackson's reported deteriorating health condition should not be ignored because he is facing prosecution in connection with the death of his wife, Attorney Ntombikayise Innocentia Khumalo Jackson, popularly known as Toni.

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Kowo called on judicial authorities to urgently consider Jackson's request for medical relief, warning against what he described as the government's use of state power to intimidate political critics.

"While the CDC demands an impartial and transparent investigation into the tragic death of his wife, we unequivocally affirm that Mr. Jackson must enjoy the presumption of innocence until proven guilty under our Liberian law," Kowo declared.

He described Jackson as a distinguished citizen who deserves fair treatment rather than political persecution.

"He is not a fugitive; he is a distinguished citizen and a patriot who has served this nation with honor, and he deserves statesman's treatment, not the vindictive neglect of a government that has weaponized its authority against its critics," Kowo stated.

Jackson reportedly petitioned Criminal Court 'A' Judge Onesimus Barwon on October 23, 2026, seeking permission to travel abroad for specialized medical treatment.

His reported health concerns attracted further public attention in November after he posted a photograph of himself lying in bed, accompanied by the message: "I'm losing my appetite. That's not good."

However, his precise medical condition and the nature of the treatment being sought have not been independently established.

Kowo accused the government of applying double standards, citing the reported granting of compassionate medical leave to former Chief Justice Gloria Musu-Scott, who was convicted in connection with the 2023 death of her niece, Charlotte Musu.

"It is now glaring that the Unity Party's hypocrisy is staggering," Kowo said, questioning why Jackson was allegedly being denied similar consideration.

He further alleged that Jackson's treatment was politically motivated because of his outspoken criticism of the Boakai administration.

"It is a targeted attack on a critic who has dared to challenge bad governance, and the CDC will not stand silent while a patriot is left to deteriorate under the weight of state-sponsored cruelty," he declared.

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However, the two cases involve separate judicial proceedings and circumstances, and the CDC's allegations of political interference have not been independently established.

Jackson's legal troubles stem from the March 13, 2026, death of his wife at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Medical Center in Monrovia.

Following a police investigation into injuries reportedly discovered on her body, Jackson was charged on April 2 with manslaughter, negligent homicide, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering the life of another person.

He has denied responsibility for his wife's death.

Jackson spent four nights at the Monrovia Central Prison before Criminal Court 'A', then presided over by Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie, ordered his release on a US$20,000 criminal appearance bond on April 6.

His release was subject to reporting requirements and travel restrictions, with his travel documents reportedly retained under the bond conditions.

The CDC maintains that Jackson's prosecution should not prevent him from accessing necessary medical care, while his criminal case remains pending before the court.

Jackson remains presumed innocent unless proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.