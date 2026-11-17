-VP's Chief of Staff Brokers Peace Among Rival Families

An eight-year customary land dispute involving approximately 400 acres of farmland in Garplay Town, Electoral District #4, Nimba County, has been settled following five months of mediation led by Prince Menkalo Gbieu, Chief of Staff to Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung.

The reconciliation ceremony, held Saturday, November 14, brought together traditional leaders, community elders, local authorities, and members of the affected families to formally endorse the agreement.

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The dispute involved the Worseh, Walloe, and Mahn families, along with Sampson Kaysuo and his siblings, over customary ownership and usage rights to farmland between Garplay Town and Gbonwea Tekeiplay Town.

For nearly eight years, the disagreement reportedly strained relationships among the families and generated security concerns, including threats to destroy rubber plantations and farmhouses, allegations involving firearms, and reported physical confrontations.

Gbieu initiated the mediation process to prevent further escalation and restore peaceful coexistence among the affected families.

He was supported by ACP Mendin Larmie, District #4 policymaker Ernest M. Manseah Sr., David Mentuah, Gabriel Kassay, Kelvin Yormie, Peter Lyian, Norris Lombaye, and Fred Souh, alongside traditional authorities and community stakeholders.

During the five-month process, mediators consulted elders and historical witnesses, assessed the disputed farmland, and conducted hearings to establish a common understanding among the parties.

Under the agreement, the families committed to peaceful coexistence and agreed that existing farms and plantations would remain in use pending formal clarification of their respective customary land boundaries.

They also pledged to resolve future disagreements through dialogue and recognized traditional authorities while refraining from threats, violence, and intimidation.

The settlement is expected to ease longstanding tensions and restore cooperation among the affected families and neighboring communities.

Community leaders have been urged to respect the agreement and support efforts to maintain peace while the outstanding boundary issues are addressed.