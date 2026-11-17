- Liberia has joined more than 60 countries in the Group of Friends of China's Global Governance Initiative (GGI), a Chinese-led effort aimed at strengthening international cooperation and reforming the global governance system.

Chinese Ambassador to Liberia Yin Chengwu disclosed the development during a media briefing at the Chinese Embassy in Monrovia on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

According to Ambassador Yin, more than 160 countries and international organizations have endorsed the initiative, while over 60 countries, including Liberia, have joined its Group of Friends.

The initiative, launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping, seeks to promote what Beijing describes as a more equitable international governance system based on consultation, cooperation, and shared benefits.

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The Chinese Embassy said the initiative is intended to address global challenges involving peace, security, development, and international cooperation.

Ambassador Yin also disclosed that elements of the initiative have been incorporated into documents of international groupings, including the G20, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

China maintains that the initiative seeks to address what it describes as a global governance deficit by strengthening multilateral cooperation and promoting greater participation in international decision-making.

The Embassy said China remains committed to working with Liberia and other participating countries to advance development cooperation and strengthen coordination on international issues.

The briefing also covered China's economic development, its Global Development Initiative, bilateral relations with Liberia, and other international developments.